Man seriously injured in Brooklyn shooting

By CBS New York Team
 3 days ago

NEW YORK -- A 33-year-old man is in critical condition Sunday after he was shot in Brooklyn less than an hour after an 8-year-old was shot in the same neighborhood.

Police said the man was shot at the Brevoort Houses on Ralph Avenue in Bed-Stuy at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

The man was shot in the chest multiple times, but investigators also said the circumstances of the shooting were unclear.

No arrests have been made, so far.

Earlier on Saturday night, four people, including an 8-year-old boy, were hurt in a shooting at a NYCHA complex on Quincy Street .

