ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Fancy dress Boris Johnson being chased by police at the cricket goes viral

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Everyone loves a bit of fancy dress – especially the cricket fans inside Headingley cricket ground.

It's one of the liveliest atmospheres in the game and the Yorkshire fans of the England team rarely pass up an opportunity to blow off a little steam in fancy dress.

Those inside the ground for the third test match against New Zealand witnessed one of the best efforts in recent times this week, too, after one group went all out to impress the crowd.

Video taken in the stands shows one cricket lover dressed as Boris Johnson, complete with a blonde mop and blue rosette.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

And he wasn’t just sitting back and enjoying the cricket, either.

Footage shows him being chased by the rest of his pals, who were all dressed up in police uniforms.

The video sees them make their way along the edge of the boundary, earning cheers from the crowd around them.

The clip was taken by social media user Billy Hunt before being posted by the Barmy Army.

It’s one of the most lighthearted takes on partygate we’ve seen to date – and proof that the cricket fans in Yorkshire are some of the best anywhere in the world.

It comes as England are currently chasing their third straight win in the series against New Zealand, with the game going to a fourth day.

However, Ben Stokes’s side were frustrated by the familiar pairing of Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell as New Zealand fought back hard on the fourth morning of the Headingley Test – with all results still possible.

Ha ve your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Awkward clip of Boris Johnson jogging just 10 metres from his car resurfaces

An awkward clip of Boris Johnson jogging just a few metres from his car to a hotel has resurfaced online causing more mockery and criticism of the prime minister. The incident occurred in October 2021 after Johnson had given his keynote speech at the Conservative party conference in Manchester. In the video, Johnson hops out of his Range Rover, which had just pulled up at the Midland Hotel and proceeds to jog to the entrance, a distance of approximately 10 meters, looking as if he'd just completed a 10k.Johnson, wearing a 'Build Back Better' t-shirt gives the press a wave...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

American man’s scathing review of British beach has viewers in stitches

A day out at the British seaside can be a joyous affair but not, it turns out, if you’re used to the golden sands of Miami.A man from the Florida city decided to make a trip to Weston-super-Mare to go swimming in the sea, but it wasn’t quite what he expected.Nick Alexander, known as Mr Miami UK on social media, recently moved to Wolverhampton from the US and has been sharing his experiences of English culture.But while he’s a big fan of his adopted city’s butcher’s, cafes and restaurants, according to his TikTok account, he soon discovered that he wasn’t...
MIAMI, FL
Indy100

Jodie Burrage reveals Percy Pigs are her favourite sweet after ball boy incident

British number five Jodie Burrage has revealed Percy Pigs are one of her favourite snacks after offering some to a ball boy who was on the brink of fainting in the middle of her match.The 23-year-old Wimbledon wildcard paused play alongside her opponent, Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko, for around 10 minutes as the youngster was led to a chair by a linesman and later helped off court.Spectators said Burrage was “really sweet” as she attempted to revive him, and she told reporters afterwards that she empathised with the boy after herself suffering panic attacks as a junior at Wimbledon.The women’s world...
TENNIS
Indy100

Grant Shapps 'drove a train' and it has to be seen to be believed

After commuters had to endure a week of travel disruption due to train strikes, you’d hope the UK’s transport secretary Grant Shapps is getting to work to ensure rail staff receive better pay and no further industrial action is taken.Of course, Mr Shapps would rather drive a train and make another promotional video for the Department for Transport’s social media channels - but we can dream, right?Sharing the video to Twitter, the Hertfordshire MP wrote: “As union bosses waste time touring television studios, I’m getting on with the job at hand and modernising our railway.“This £1bn investment will replace outdated...
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonny Bairstow
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Tom Blundell
Person
Boris Johnson
Indy100

Kiss thanked fans in Austria by showing the Australian flag after a gig

American rock band Kiss faced mockery online after displaying the Australian flag while thanking fans for attending a show in ... Austria.On Sunday, the legendary band played at Wiener Stadthalle where they performed iconic songs such as Rock n' Roll All Nite and Detroit Rock City but it seems their set was overshadowed by a geographical mistake. At the end of the concert, the band displayed a sign on their massive LCD screen that read "Kiss loves you Vienna" however superimposed on the "Kiss" text was the Australian flag rather than the Austrian flag. "Australian" and "Austrian" are only two...
WORLD
Indy100

Wimbledon hawk trainer was told to ‘get a proper job’ in early days

Wimbledon’s hawk trainer has revealed he was told to “get a proper job” in the early years of his now hugely successful profession.Wayne Davis, 59, from Corby in Northamptonshire, has been training Harris hawks – Hamish and later Rufus – to clear pigeons from the All England Club in south-west London for 22 years.Mr Davis said he met his first kestrel at the age of 11 and has since built a business co-ordinating the birds of prey’s work over London venues including Lord’s cricket ground, Waterloo station and Westminster Abbey.His wife, Donna, and daughter, Imogen, are also part of the...
ANIMALS
Indy100

Steve Bray warns UK is heading towards 'fascism' after police seize equipment

Steve Bray, the parliament protester known as ‘Stop Brexit Steve’ for his loud protests in Westminster, has claimed the UK is heading towards “fascism” after he had his speakers confiscated by police on Tuesday.The campaigner used amplifiers to blast a rendition of Simon and Garfunkel’s “Sound of Silence” at parliament, but was told by police he could not make “anti-social noise” after new legislation came into force that day.The controversial Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act states an individual is committing an offence if they are causing “serious harm” such as “serious distress, serious annoyance, serious inconvenience or serious loss...
PROTESTS
Indy100

Billie Joe Armstrong angers Americans after he renounced his citizenship and vowing to move to UK

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong has said that he's moving to the UK and renouncing his US citizenship in the wake of the Roe v Wade decision. The 50-year-old frontman of the legendary punk rock band was playing a huge concert at the London Stadium on Friday, just hours after the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v Wade and handed abortion laws back to individual states. It's feared that the move will put millions of women's lives at risk as numerous states are likely to outlaw abortions. Speaking to the crowd in London, the American Idiot singer...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

177K+
Followers
13K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy