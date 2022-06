Kinsler began his career in Texas in 2006 and stayed with the club through the 2013 season, making three All-Star teams and recording 1,145 hits, including 156 home runs. Kinsler was traded to the Detroit Tigers in November 2013 in exchange for All-Star first baseman Prince Fielder and cash and remained in the Motor City for four years, collecting his final All-Star honor and his first of two Gold Glove awards.

