ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, OK

Miami, Okla. man 4 years prison, after school attack left victim quadriplegic

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ZlnB_0gMZKL1b00
JACE WILLIAMS, 23, OF MIAMI, OKLA. SENTENCED.

TULSA, Okla. — A 23–year-old Miami, Okla. man was sentenced to federal prison Friday for a 2017 attack that left the victim paralyzed from the neck down.

In February this year a federal jury found Jace C. Williams, of Miami, Okla. guilty of maiming in Indian Country and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country.

In a surprise attack, Williams approached the victim from behind, then used a maneuver similar to what is commonly referred to as a “suplex”, Williams wrapped his arms around the victim’s body, lifted him backward and slammed him head-first onto the ground. While the victim was on his stomach on the ground, Williams proceeded to spat on the victim and repeatedly punch him in the back.

The victim was rushed to a Joplin, Mo. hospital suffering a C6-7 fracture-subluxation with bilateral locked facets and paralysis. As a result of the injuries inflicted by Williams, the victim is a quadriplegic.

U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell sentenced Williams to 51 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. Judge Frizzell will determine restitution at an Aug. 26 hearing.

Prosecutors had argued for a ten year federal prison sentence, which is an upward departure from the federal sentencing guidelines. Prosecutors stated that both the extreme nature of Williams’ criminal conduct and the victim’s resulting physical and mental suffering warranted the departure.

“Jace Williams’ intentional, violent attack has forever changed the life of the victim in this case,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “His egregious actions are inexcusable. This type of criminal conduct cannot and will not be tolerated.”

“In a cowardly attack, Mr. Williams blindsided and paralyzed a fellow student, then remorselessly bragged about his crime,” said FBI Oklahoma City Special Agent in Charge Edward J. Gray. “We hope that today’s sentence serves as a warning for other individuals who think they can harm their fellow citizens without facing any repercussions.”

The victim and defendant attended the same technical school in Afton and knew one another prior to the incident. In the days leading up to the crime, Williams repeatedly expressed anger toward the victim because he felt the victim had interfered and ruined Williams’ chances of having a sexual encounter with two women. Williams went as far as to tell one student that he would to make sure the victim couldn’t “use his arms or legs for five months.”

On Nov. 3, 2017, a classmate drove Williams and two friends to E. 200 Rd in Afton, in order to watch an unrelated fight between two different men. After arriving, the driver remained in his truck, scrolling through his phone. Other students, including the victim, also drove to the location in order to watch the fight.

While the victim and other students assembled in a circle waiting for the fight to begin, multiple witnesses from different vantage points saw Williams suddenly attack the victim from behind.

Williams’ two friends then returned to the truck and told the driver Williams had jumped the victim and that it was bad. Soon after, Williams returned to the truck, breathing heavily, and demanded the driver take him home. The driver testified that Williams ripped off his own shirt and bragged that what he had done to the victim was “fun” and that he wanted to do it again. The driver said he feared the defendant at that point and complied.

In 2021 charges were dropped since the crime occurred within the boundaries of the Cherokee Nation reservation. Federal charges were immediately filed. The FBI and Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Richard M. Cella and Brandon A. Skates prosecuted the case.

Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to cover stories where you live. Scroll below to sign up for our JLNews1st email list so you don’t miss an article.

• Garbage truck burns US-59, Elwood Junc. BIT.ly/3HXGz5x

• 2 from Joplin-area graduate MSHPatrol BIT.ly/3QJg5J4

• Mo. is first state to ban abortion BIT.ly/3brxgyp

• North Heights house fire, unattended food cooking BIT.ly/3tZiEge

• More Power Project BIT.ly/3N1itru

• Firefighter dies of injuries in Pleasanton, Kan. BIT.ly/39KmH9z

• Man missing in Grove, Okla. BIT.ly/3OtXgYo

• Joplin Fire new ladder truck ‘wet down’ ceremony BIT.ly/3HEiJLW

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS WHILE YOU SURF…

Comments / 11

Debi Zumwalt Moback
3d ago

So the victim gets a lifetime sentence and the perp gets 4 years. Well sadly, that's today's justice. Laws need to be changed.

Reply
22
Sharmeka
2d ago

He should've gotten more years in prison. He should have to pay restitution for this young man for the rest of his life.

Reply
6
Hunter Johnson
2d ago

Really fbi, let this be a lesson so others won't do it & get what,,,, a year in prison and 3 years released supervised really that's all, this dude snuck up and Paralyzed this guy for life & took his life from him, he should get at least 10 year sentence

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Toddler hit by car in Owasso, in critical condition

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso police said a toddler was hit by a car Monday night and is in critical condition. Police said around 9 p.m. a child was hit by a white car in the outside lane of westbound 86th Street North at North Ash Street in Owasso. Medics took the child to a hospital in critical condition.
OWASSO, OK
Emporia gazette.com

Turnpike body identified as former pro wrestler

An autopsy is planned on a former pro wrestler who was found dead along the Kansas Turnpike in northeast Lyon County. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says Jacob Coffey, 39, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma was found Friday afternoon, June 17 about six miles north of the Admire exit. A woman who...
LYON COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joplin, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Joplin, MO
City
Miami, MO
City
Miami, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Miami, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Afton, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Weekend Wrap (June 25 & 26)

JOPLIN, Mo. – Liberty crews are currently working to safely restore power to more than 2,800 customers in Joplin, Missouri. To read more, click here. Miami, Okla. man 4 years prison, after school attack left victim quadriplegic. TULSA, Okla. – A 23–year-old Miami, Okla. man was sentenced to federal...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Man fatally struck by train in Noel, Mo.

NOEL, Mo. — Sgt Travis Sheppard of the Noel Marshal’s office tells us details of a pedestrian death Tuesday evening near the 600 block of Johnson Drive. “At 2054 hours Noel Marshals office, Noel Fire Dept and Freeman Ambulance were dispatched to a train vs pedestrian incident on the tracks in the city limits of Noel. First unit on scene...
NOEL, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Fbi#Okla#Paralysis#Violent Crime
bartlesvilleradio.com

Prelim Set for Duo Facing Murder Charges

A preliminary hearing has been set for a father-son duo who are both being charged with first degree murder for the death of Terry Toth. Jason and Charles Johnson appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday for the felony status docket. Both co-defendants were given court-appointed attorneys to represent...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Weekend house fire in Jasper, Mo. ruled accidental

JASPER, Mo. — Just after 5 p.m. Sunday reports of a structure fire in Jasper, 300 block Grand Ave, alerted Jasper County E911. Jasper Fire and Rescue, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, Mercy Carthage responded. Tri-Cities Fire and Carthage Fire responded as mutual aid. The one story residential structure, 305 Grand, was reported to have heavy smoke showing. Authorities tell us...
JASPER, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Dump truck overturns near Carthage Football Stadium

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 2 p.m. Tuesday reports in Carthage of a dump truck overturned near the football stadium alerted Jasper County E911. Carthage Fire, Jasper County Deputies, Carthage Police, Mercy EMS responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene we learn an eastbound dump truck on Fir Road overturned just east of River Street in Carthage,...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bartlesvilleradio.com

Wash. Co. District Court Offers Warrant Amnesty Program

The Washington County District Court is offering a Fines and Costs Failure to Appear Warrant Amnesty program from July 1 through August 1, 2022. Any defendant who has failed to appear at a fines and costs docket or any defendant who has an outstanding or authorized bench warrant for failure to appear at a fines and costs docket is encouraged to appear in person at the Cost Administrator's office located on the first floor of the Washington County Courthouse to set up a new payment plan and resume payments on fines and costs.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

WCSO Identifies Man Found Deceased Near Copan

The Washington County Sheriff's Office identifies a man found dead near Copan. Undersheriff Jon Copeland says deputies were on routine patrol in the area of West 300 Road and North 4020 Road on Wednesday when they found an abandoned vehicle and later the body of 49-year-old Carl Spencer from Tulsa.
COPAN, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Missing man in Joplin, Mo.; Left for walk and never returned, he suffers from dementia police say

***UPDATE Mr. Mavis was located and returned home safely,” Thank you.*** JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department release an image of a missing man who suffers from dementia. “We are asking for assistance in locating Bill Mavis. If located, please contact the Joplin Police Mr. Mavis suffers with dementia. He left for a walk around 9:00 pm night. He resides...
JOPLIN, MO
bartlesvilleradio.com

Man Found Dead in Northeast Washington County

The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is investigating after a man was found dead. Undersheriff Jon Copeland says deputies were on normal patrol in the area of West 300 Road and North 4020 Road to the northeast of Copan when they came across an unoccupied vehicle. Copeland says the deputies checked the area and found a deceased white male believed to be out of Tulsa. He says the vehicle belonged to the individual that was discovered.
bartlesvilleradio.com

Crime Stoppers Felon Friday: Kenneth Black

Crime Stoppers of Bartlesville lists Kenneth Black as wanted in its latest Felon Friday post on social media. Black is wanted for Trafficking Controlled Dangerous Substances, Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substances and Possession of Firearm After Felony Conviction. If you know of Black's whereabouts, you can leave anonymous tips by...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy