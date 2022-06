Out of all of the Verzuz shows that have gone down since the online inception of the series, there hasn't been one talked about quite like that of its most recent R&B matchup. We've been steadily reporting on the ups and downs of the pre-show and main event that recently went down in Los Angeles with Ray J, Sammie, Bobby V, Pleasure P, Mario, and Omarion. There were takeaway moments that left viewers bewildered, verbal jabs that got a tad uncomfortable, and off-key singing that made for memes.

