Environment

'Sweaty' Sunday with highs around 90 in most spots

By FOX 5 Weather Team
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - Well gang, we’re starting to feel the soupiness once again. The forecast is downright sweaty, with dew points in the upper 60s to around 70. That means the air is carrying a lot of tropical moisture, and we can certainly feel it. Today we’ll...

Sunny, dry Wednesday with highs near 90 degrees

WASHINGTON - The warm air of summer returns to the Washington, D.C. region Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and highs near 90 degrees. FOX 5's Matthew Cappucci says we can expect mostly sunny skies across the D.C. area. Cappucci says areas west of the District, along the Interstate 81 corridor, should keep an eye open for some small pockets of shower activity later in the evening.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Here's an early look at Independence Day weekend forecast

WASHINGTON (7News) — The week got off to a delightful start but as the Independence Day weekend draws near, mother nature will remind us that it is indeed summertime in Washington. It's not just going to be hotter but higher humidity is expected. While there may be enough ingredients...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Cold Front Is Headed Toward Baltimore

 BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It will be another hot day on Sunday with sunny skies and highs near 90 degrees.  Clouds will increase by late afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies Sunday night.  A cold front will arrive by midday Monday with a chance for showers and storms.  Severe weather is not expected.  The front will leave the area by Monday afternoon with clearing skies and less humid weather Monday night, Tuesday, and Tuesday night. Temperature highs will reach around 80 on Tuesday with lows dipping into the upper 50s in some areas on Tuesday night. It gets warmer Wednesday through Friday with sunny skies and highs near 90 to the low 90s. Another cold front approaches by the weekend with increasing chances for showers and storms on Sunday.  At this time, Saturday looks mainly dry.
BALTIMORE, MD
State
Washington State
NBC Washington

Independence Day Fireworks: Where to Watch in the DC Area Around July 4

Fireworks displays around the Washington, D.C, Northern Virginia and Maryland region will make an extra bang this year. Some favorite displays are returning in full after two years of scaled-back celebrations and cancelations because of COVID-19. Due to labor shortages and supply chain issues, however, many towns have opted to...
POLITICS
chesapeakefamily.com

U.S. National Arboretum— Park Spotlight

You may have noticed signs for the Arboretum as you drove into D.C. for a day trip, but never stopped. It’s worth the diversion, especially if you have children who need a little time and space to run around and explore, and you like gardens. Quick Look at U.S....
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Trippy Tacos to Open in Silver Spring

Popular food truck Trippy Tacos is opening its first restaurant at 12134 Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring. The grand opening takes place on Friday July 8 at 6:00 PM and Saturday July 9 at 11:30 AM. Trippy Tacos specializes in tacos with freshly made corn tortillas, quesadillas, burritos, nachos and mulitas. The restaurant also plans to offers an expanded menu that includes breakfast (breakfast tacos, burritos and other breakfast plates), loaded nacho fries, pupusa pizza, and more.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Spin

Welcome to Eaton DC. It’s Such a Lovely Place

During the second half of the 20th century, Washington, D.C.’s K St. had been hijacked by the lobbying industry. As such, a walk down K today might conjure up ideas of sharks in suits swimming around the Capitol, baiting the halls of Congress with money. But in between 12th and 13th St., something different has always occupied the building at 1201 K in the Northwest quadrant of the city. In the 1940s, the address had belonged to a printing press, and in the ‘60s, a bus terminal. Today, it’s Eaton DC, a luxury hotel in the nation’s capital. But unlike most high-end properties, this is not one where the goal is to cater only to elite travelers who leave no mark on the city. Like a printing press and a bus depot, this is a hotel that’s putting out a message and attempting to move people. And it’s doing all this with music.
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

County Announces Holiday Closures for July 4 Weekend

Several county offices, programs and businesses will be impacted due to closures or modified hours on July 4, the county announced on Monday. “The Montgomery County Government, and programs that impact County residents, will observe schedule and program changes for the formal observance of Independence Day on Monday, July 4,” the county government stated in a press release on Monday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
chesapeakefamily.com

Summer Fun: Tuesday Twilight Concert Series at Brookside Gardens

Join us each Tuesday evening in June for a series of musical performances set in the beauty of the Gardens. Admission is free, and no registration is required. Bring your friends and family, and don’t forget your chairs, blankets, and picnics (allowed in the Gardens on concert evenings only). Food trucks will be available for purchase. All concerts located on the Visitor Center lawn.
SILVER SPRING, MD
rockvillenights.com

Rockville and Montgomery County fireworks displays 2022 - Where to watch fireworks

Who needs the hassle of riding Metro downtown, or getting caught up in the Independence Day traffic, when there are many other fireworks shows right here in Montgomery County - most private - that can be viewed from nearby parking lots. Just remember not to trespass on private property. If you are within two blocks of a professional fireworks launch site, consider wearing hearing protection to avoid developing tinnitus or hearing loss, especially for children.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Gaithersburg, MD

Founded in 1878, Gaithersburg is located in Montgomery County, Maryland. You won’t run out of places to explore in Gaithersburg, from art centers, farms, parks, and museums to visit, as well as numerous restaurants and shops. Many of the primary attractions in Montgomery County, Maryland, are located in the...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland Moments | Baltimore's oldest documented snowball stand

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As temperatures soar this summer, people are flocking to one spot to cool down and get a taste of history. This stand sits at the corner of Walther Ave & Southern Ave in northeast Baltimore and holds sweet treats. FOX45 Journalist Mikenzie Frost and photojournalist Nathan...
BALTIMORE, MD
ffxnow.com

J.R.’s Stockyards Inn, Tysons’ original steakhouse, has been demolished

Where one of the first restaurants in Tysons stood for more than four decades, there is now only a square of dirt surrounded by asphalt. Built in 1971, the red, two-story building that housed J.R.’s Stockyards Inn — the self-proclaimed Tysons original steakhouse — was demolished last week to make way for an expected redevelopment, though as of Saturday (June 25), its sign on Watson Street is still standing.
TYSONS, VA
rockvillenights.com

Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken opening new Rockville location (Photos)

Is opening a new Rockville location. It will be at 718-B Rockville Pike, next to Roy Rogers. This sets up a battle royale of chicken sandwiches, with Roy's famous Gold Rush Chicken Sandwich. Hangry Joe's is expanding rapidly in Montgomery County, with a location in Wheaton, and another opening soon at Travilah Square in Rockville.
ROCKVILLE, MD

