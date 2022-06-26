ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

PM implies he is prepared to breach international law to safeguard UK steel

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DRJDz_0gMZKC5400

The Prime Minister has suggested Britain may be prepared to breach international law to safeguard its steel industry.

Boris Johnson argued at the G7 summit in Germany it is reasonable for UK steel to enjoy the “same protections” as other European economies.

The Telegraph has reported the PM intends to impose sweeping new steel tariffs in a drive to win back support in traditional Labour heartlands.

It said ministers also plan to announce a two-year extension of steel tariffs already imposed on developed countries and China.

The newspaper said the changes were the same as those cited by Lord Geidt when he quit as Mr Johnson’s ethics chief, as he claimed he had been put in an “impossible and odious” position by the Prime Minister.

I think it is reasonable for UK steel to have the same protections that other European, absolutely every other European steel economy does

The peer said in his resignation letter that he had been only credibly clinging on to his role “by a very small margin” over lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street.

But he said he was forced to quit when he was tasked with offering a view on the Government’s “intention to consider measures which risk a deliberate and purposeful breach of the Ministerial Code”.

This was widely taken to mean the question of extending tariffs on steel imports despite possibly breaking World Trade Organisation (WTO) commitments.

Asked about reports he is ready to breach WTO rules by imposing sweeping new tariffs, Mr Johnson said: “I think it’s very important people understand the context of this, and that is that the UK steel industry has been going through a difficult time, partly because of the energy prices that I have been talking about.

“We have a system in the UK where we don’t privilege our industry in the way that some other countries do. They pay a very high price for energy, we need to fix that.

“We need British Steel to be provided with much cheaper energy and cheap electricity for its blast furnaces but until we can fix that, I think it is reasonable for UK steel to have the same protections that other European, absolutely every other European steel economy does.”

Mr Johnson noted “the proposal would be for us to take off those protections, take off those tariffs” unilaterally, adding: “I don’t think that’s the right way forward. I want another solution.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sUPVW_0gMZKC5400
Boris Johnson’s former ethics chief Lord Geidt (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

“The difficulty is, is that possible to do while staying within our WTO, our World Trade Organisation obligations? That’s the problem. But these are tough choices that you have to make.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said it is “right” the Government looks to get the correct “balance” when it comes to trade, insisting it always works “within international law”.

Asked about the reports ministers were contemplating imposing steel tariffs which may be deemed illegal, he told the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme: “Well, we always work and are focused on ensuring we work within international law.”

Pressed on whether the Government would impose the tariffs even if it threatened a trade war of some sort, he said: “I’m not saying we’re going to do this, the Chancellor and the Business Secretary and the Prime Minister have got to look at all of these things.

“They’ve got to get the balance around what we do and how we trade internationally with people, as well as protecting and delivering on a sector of the economy here that is important for jobs.

“I think it is right that they’re looking at all of these things to be able to make the right decisions to protect jobs here, to see our economy grow, and to make sure we’ve got the input for steel, for example, that we need to grow our infrastructure in the future, which is so important to our future economy.”

Downing Street said decisions on steel tariffs would be made shortly and would “balance our international obligations and the national interest”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Johnson and G7 leaders joke about Putin during official meeting

Boris Johnson joked about Vladimir Putin with fellow world leaders as they met at the G7 summit in Germany. The Prime Minister and Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau discussed the Russian leader and his history of being photographed without a shirt. As the sun shone at Schloss Elmau in the Bavarian...
POLITICS
BBC

Boris Johnson signals controls on steel imports to stay

The prime minister has signalled controls on steel imports that were due to expire this week could be retained. When asked whether this could lead to a possible breach of international law, Boris Johnson responded "these are tough choices we have to make". It follows a proposed approach set out...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Lewis
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson will bolster a bid to oust Commonwealth secretary general Lady Scotland who has been dubbed 'Baroness Brazen' over her lavish spending in the role

Boris Johnson will next week lead a bid to oust former Labour minister Baroness Scotland as head of the Commonwealth. The Prime Minister will use a summit in Rwanda to push for member states to remove the peer, according to Whitehall sources. Lady Scotland has served as the organisation’s secretary-general...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steel Industry#International Law#Uk#G7#European#Labour#World Trade Organisation#Wto
The Independent

Boris Johnson asks Nato allies to step up spending, as Ben Wallace attacks ‘smoke and mirrors’ UK budget

Boris Johnson will call on Nato allies to step up their defence spending in the face of the Russia threat, despite a scathing attack from his own defence secretary Ben Wallace on the UK’s “smoke and mirrors” military budget.The prime minister said he would “leverage” Britain’s military spending to “drive greater commitments from other people” ahead of crucial talks with fellow Nato leaders at a summit in Madrid. But Mr Wallace said UK forces had for too long survived on “a diet of smoke and mirrors, hollowed-out formations and fantasy savings” – after calling for the PM to commit to...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Germany
Country
China
The Independent

Johnson commits UK cash to international fund to tackle future pandemics

The UK has promised £25 million to help found a new international fund to prevent or prepare for future pandemics.The money for a new World Bank fund is aimed at preventing another catastrophe with the health and economic impacts of Covid-19.The UK aid money will go to a “financial intermediary fund” to provide support for countries whose healthcare systems are dangerously unprepared for large outbreaks of infectious diseases.We must ensure we learn the lessons of Covid-19 and are better prepared next time. We owe it to the people of the world to say, ‘never again’Boris JohnsonAnnouncing the plan at the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Support for Post-Brexit Trade Rules Grows in Northern Ireland - Poll

BELFAST (Reuters) - A growing majority of voters in Northern Ireland support the region's post-Brexit trade rules, large swathes of which the British government are currently moving to do away with, a survey showed on Wednesday. Under the Northern Ireland protocol, the British-run region effectively remained in the EU's single...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Six years on, the cold reality of Brexit is hitting Britain

Reading about Brexit and its emerging realities on the sixth anniversary of the UK voting to leave the EU (Brexit is making cost of living crisis worse, new study claims, 22 June), I was reminded of the Hans Christian Andersen story The Emperor’s New Clothes. Here, the weavers persisted with the lie that they were creating the most fantastic set of clothes for the emperor. He believed them, despite the fact that there was no evidence of their existence. So certain was he of this false narrative that he led a public procession celebrating their wearing, only for a child to say: “He’s got nothing on.”
U.K.
newschain

Warning new internet laws will hand ministers ‘unprecedented’ powers

New internet legislation will hand ministers “unprecedented” censorship powers, with significant implications for free speech, new research warns. The Government is facing calls to “slim down” its Online Safety Bill, which is currently making its way through Parliament, amid concerns over its impact on people’s freedoms and privacy, as well as innovation.
TECHNOLOGY
BBC

Brexit: Experts raise legal doubts about UK's protocol plan

There are serious doubts about the government's justification for unilaterally overriding the Northern Ireland Protocol, legal experts have told MPs. The protocol is the Brexit deal for NI which the UK and EU agreed in 2019. The government has cited the international legal concept of 'necessity' for changing the terms.
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
141K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy