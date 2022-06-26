ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Storms on repeat through dusk

By Meteorologist Sami Squires
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
Storms continue to move into the Gulf through dusk on Sunday. We will dry out overnight with cloud cover decreasing through Monday morning. A similar set up stays over SWFL on Monday.

We start the week mainly dry with plenty of sunshine overhead. By the early afternoon, clouds will increase and isolated showers will begin to pop up inland. These showers and storms will push toward the coastline by the late afternoon and evening.

Highs will reach the lower 90s. However, it will feel like the triple digits in many backyards.

Typical afternoon sea breeze storms are in the forecast for Tuesday. A frontal boundary to our north will move closer mid-week bringing more cloud cover and additional storms.

Tracking the Tropics:

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic. This disturbance has a medium chance to become a tropical depression or tropical storm as it moves into the Caribbean next week. If it were to form into a tropical storm it would take the name Bonnie.

There is also a 20% chance that an area of low pressure will form in the northwestern Gulf over the next 2-5 days.

At this time, neither appear to be a threat to SWFL.

