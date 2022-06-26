Sold on Craigslist, a cruise ship is being restored

DANVILLE -- Police in Danville are trying to determine who stole a Pride flag from a home over the weekend. The incident happened on the 500 block of El Capitan Drive at about 9 a.m. Sunday. Danville police said the portion of the home where the flag was flying was also damaged because of the theft.
SANTA MATEO (BCN/CBS SF) -- The owners of the land that's home to California's Great America amusement park in Santa Clara has been sold and the park will eventually close, according to Cedar Fair L.P., the sellers of the property. The parcel was sold for $310 million with a lease...
TRACY -- A vehicle fire along Interstate Highway 580 in Tracy spread to nearby vegetation Tuesday and the flames prompted a closure of both westbound lanes. Cal Fire said the fire burned at least five acres in the area of Corral Hollow Road and I-580. KCBS Traffic said at one...
SAN JOSE -- A hit-and-run driver killed a pedestrian in East San Jose early Tuesday morning. San Jose police said officers responded to the area of South Jackson and Kammerer Avenues at about 4:46 a.m. Tuesday and found a woman who had been hit by a car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
