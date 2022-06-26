ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco Pride celebration a mix of 'joy and rage'

Cover picture for the articleDuring Saturday's Pride events, many people held signs...

KTVU FOX 2

Video shows brawl at San Francisco Pride event

SAN FRANCISCO - A fight broke out at the San Francisco Pride parade on Sunday. Footage shows a brief brawl on Market Street, surrounded by a swarm of about two dozen people. The crowd dispersed after the fight broke up. This was not the only case of violence that broke...
NBC Bay Area

What to Know: San Francisco Pride Parade Returns

The San Francisco Pride Parade is taking place Sunday after a pandemic pause. Thousands have already gathered across the city over the weekend to attend other pride events, as well as demonstrations following the news of the Roe. v. Wade overturn. Below is a list of things you need to...
KTVU FOX 2

Thousands celebrate San Francisco Pride in wake of Supreme Court's reversal of Roe

SAN FRANCISCO - After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, San Francisco's Pride celebration has returned, attracting thousands of people. In the wake of Friday’s Supreme Court ruling reversing Roe v Wade’s federal protections for abortion, some in the gay community say they feel like their legal rights may be threatened next, but that sentiment didn’t appear to put a damper on the celebration.
