Environment

Sunny and cooler Sunday

By Bryan Busby
KMBC.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday will be less humid and breezy with lows in the middle 60s. Some fog patches and a slight chance...

www.kmbc.com

CBS New York

Yellow Alert for possible heavy rain, localized flooding

Clouds moved in overnight and humidity levels increased. Showers started moving into the region after midnight.Monday will see a return of the wet weather and much cooler temperatures than observed over the weekend. Rain with isolated storms should be prevalent throughout the day. The rain may be heavy at times, especially from the city and points to the south and east. Localized flooding is possible, and therefore a Yellow Alert is in place.It will be rather humid with a high of 78. Clearing will occur from west to east on Monday night as we see a low of 62. 50s will be common throughout the suburbs.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/22 Wednesday forecast

Forecast: Today will be mainly cloudy and cooler with some showers around, especially east of the city. Highs will be closer to 70 -- about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. We'll see a few showers out there tonight, otherwise it will be pretty quiet. As for tomorrow, we're leaving in a chance of showers in the morning (mainly inland/N&W) with decreasing chances into the afternoon. It will only be slightly warmer, too, with highs in the low to mid 70s.Looking Ahead: Friday's a better day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Saturday will be sunny and hotter with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and a little more humid with highs in the 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Momentary Cooler Weather for Northeast US Pulled in by Cold Front

A brief period of cooler weather will be swiftly followed by more hot weather as June draws to a close, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. On Friday and throughout the weekend, the Northeast and mid-Atlantic were engulfed in heat and humidity. For places like New York City, Saturday was the hottest day of the week, with the city's temperature reaching 90 degrees Fahrenheit for the first time since May 31. Due in large part to the urban heat island effect that is frequently observed in the area, the temperature in nearby Newark, New Jersey, soared to a scorching 96 F. Buffalo, New York reached 91 F on Saturday. Near the end of June, the city experiences average highs in the upper 70s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AccuWeather

High heat to scorch Northwest early this week, but relief is on the way

After cooler-than-normal weather held in place in the Pacific Northwest during the spring months, the first taste of summer arrived on Friday and Saturday. While the heat has not been as intense as what was felt during the record-shattering heat last year, high temperatures over 15 degrees Fahrenheit above average have been recorded over the past couple of days. AccuWeather forecasters say the heat will continue into early week, but relief will quickly follow.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
AccuWeather

Summertime heat, humidity to return in Northeast before holiday weekend

July will usher in the return of widespread heat in the northeastern U.S. with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures returning to the century mark in some cities. Residents of the Northeast have enjoyed a break from hot and humid conditions for much of the first full week of summer, but AccuWeather forecasters say that will all change as the calendar flips to July.
ENVIRONMENT

