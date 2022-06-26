Parents of Oswego County neglected teen now charged with his murder

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Those interested in becoming a Sheriff in Oswego County will have the opportunity to take the civil service exam in September. To be eligible to apply, applicants must be at least 19 years old by the date of the exam, be able to pass a physical fitness exam, 21 years old upon completion of the academy, have a high school degree or GED, reside in Oswego County, have a valid New York State driver’s license, and pass a background investigation and psychological evaluation. The exam will take place on September 17.

