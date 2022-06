SCHOOLCRAFT, MI — U.S. 131 will be closed from 10:50 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4, for the annual Schoolcraft 4th of July Parade. The community’s parade begins at 11 a.m. and a car show will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., located at Birch Park on East Clay Street. At dusk, community members can settle in for the annual fireworks, which begin at dusk.

SCHOOLCRAFT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO