Wentzville Blue Line Family hosts 5k Sunday morning

By Mike Colombo
 3 days ago

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – There’s a Wentzville Blue Line Family event that took place Sunday morning in Heartland Park.

The 5k was held Sunday morning at 7 a.m. In addition to the 5k race there was also a kids fun run for those 12 and under that started at 8 a.m.

The Wentzville Police Department Blue Line Family is a 501 C-3 non-profit that acts as a support system for the department’s officers, staff, and their families.

The organization was created to assist the families of Wentzville PD employees who die or get severely injured. It also goes beyond that to help spouses, significant others, and dependents in critical health situations. Today’s run was just one of many fundraisers the organization holds throughout the year to support its mission.

#Blue Line#Wentzville
