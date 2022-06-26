ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These ‘Shark Tank’ suspenders keep hands free while your drinks stay cool

 3 days ago

Ready to be the coolest on the block? If you’re planning on spending a lot of time drinking outdoors this summer, whether it be barbecuing , hanging by the pool, or doing some serious yard work, you’re going to want to keep your beverages cool. And with scorching temperatures projected, you’re going to need some help from your new favorite accessory: the Muff ‘Spender.

This genius invention is designed to keep your drinks cold while you stay hands-free , and right now it’s available in a variety of sizes and colors — the option in size large in black is on sale now for just $50 for a limited time.

The Muff ‘Spender is ready to revolutionize your day-drinking, ensuring that your canned or bottled beverages stay chilled via handy insulated pockets on a contraption that you can wear just like usual suspenders. The inventors of this “Shark Tank” featured creation have truly thought of It all, building an accessory that you can wear outdoors that not only holds your drink, but keeps it cool and even stores a backup for when you’re done.

Wondering how the Muff ‘Spender works? Constructed of super tough material with heavy-duty clips to attach to your pants, these suspenders work like any other pair…with a ton of benefits. There are two insulated pockets, one on each strap, ready to carry your 12 ounce can or bottled beverage as needed. Open one drink and keep it cold while you have another ready to go.

Need to open your next beer? It includes a metal bottle opener attached. A small utility pocket is also included, allowing you to carry around a lighter, cigar, pen, or pocket knife so you can be ready for anything.

Happy customers are raving about this innovative invention. Joe shared, “I love them. I can do yard work with a couple shandys on my person.” And Greg raved about the “good quality materials and workmanship.”

Keep your drinks cool no matter where your summer takes you with the Muff ‘Spender . Get a Large set in black for just $50 now.

#Shark Tank#Suspenders#Cigar#Spender#Stay Cool
