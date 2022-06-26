Suspects sought for smash and grabs at 2 Philadelphia Sunoco stations

Philadelphia police are looking for the suspects in two separate convenience store smash and grabs.

The first one happened in Fox Chase, around 10 p.m. Saturday on Cottman, near Lawndale Avenue.

Officers say three suspects used sledge hammers to break into game machines at the Sunoco.

About an hour later, police say the thieves did the same at the Sunoco in Oxford Circle at Cheltenham and Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police say the suspects drove off in a burgundy SUV.