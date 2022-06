PEORIA, Ill. – A local agency that tries to provide help to drug users in the area says another potentially dangerous drug is hitting the streets here. JOLT Harm Reduction says it’s referred to as “Benzo Dope” — and its a combination of a benzodiazepine, which is a sedative that can slow brain activity, and an opiate like heroin or fentanyl.

