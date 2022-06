JAMESTOWN – The cool and comfortable air will be going away as more that and humidity return to the region again with a few showers and storms possible to end the workweek. This Tuesday has been another nice one with a good supply of sunshine and a few clouds dotting the sky at times. While temperatures warm up a bit for Wednesday, the humidity will start to increase by the time we reach Thursday and Friday, firing off a few afternoon storms on Friday and Saturday as well. The second half of the weekend will turn drier just in time for the Independence Day holiday.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO