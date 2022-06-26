ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Groups with opposing views meet at the state Capitol

WGAL
 3 days ago

Members from "Students for Life of America" gathered...

www.wgal.com

Comments / 1

 

abc27.com

Hometown Hero: PA Beautiful

(WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes are helping protect local water resources as well as improving the health of local communities. The Giant Company and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful announced the recipients of the 2022 Healing Planet Grant Program. More than $300,000 in funding was distributed throughout the Commonwealth; A $10,000 contribution was made towards the Harrisburg area YMCA for its urban garden.
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mayor Gainey calls on Harrisburg for stronger gun legislation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was a simple request from Pittsburgh mayor, Ed Gainey.Pass what he calls commonsense gun reform or let cities make their own laws. But opponents say more laws are not going to solve the problem."Give us a right to ban military-style assault weapons in our street," Gainey said in an impassioned appearance.Mayor Gainey said enough is enough. He said younger people are dying each day."If we don't do something now, the age will continue to get smaller," the mayor added.But opponents, like Firearms Owners Against Crime, said, allowing cities to have the power won't solve the problem."Are they trying to actually reduce crime and stop murders or have a feel-good motion to try and ban certain tools that get used," Jim Stoker said. Stoker is affiliated with Firearms Owners Against Crime.Mayor Gainey said the city plans to continue working with neighborhood groups.And the city said it's appealing to Pennsylvania's Supreme Court – a lower court ruling that would not allow their assault weapons ban from going into effect.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County church displays new mural

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County church is displaying a new stained-glass mural with hopes of representing all people. As WGAL News 8's Kate Merriman explains, it is meant to show who they are as a church, and what vision they want the mural to stand for in the community. You can watch her full story above.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg July 4 food truck and fireworks celebration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Front Street in Harrisburg will be lined with 45 food trucks to celebrate Independence Day on Monday, July 4. The event will run from 1 p.m. through 9 p.m. at Riverfront Park. There will be a wide variety of food trucks at the event as...
HARRISBURG, PA
Mercury

Pa. senator proposes temporary halt in gas and diesel fuel taxes

New proposals from state Sen. Lisa Boscola to temporarily get rid of Pennsylvania’s ultra-high gasoline and diesel fuel taxes would keep about $460 million in consumers’ pockets over a two-month stretch, the Northampton County Democrat said. Pennsylvania’s diesel tax of more than 74 cents is the highest in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
lebtown.com

Gap continues to lobby behind the scenes against proposed windmill project

A three-year battle over a proposed windmill project near Fort Indiantown Gap rages on. Fort Indiantown Gap officials have said that approval of a proposed 80-turbine, 175-megawatt wind farm will severely hamper the Gap’s ability to conduct training exercises, risks the safety of their personnel and could potentially lead to the federal government closing the base and moving training operations elsewhere.
GAP, PA
PennLive.com

Dead Harrisburg mayor Stephen Reed goes out with bang as personal gun collection fires up auction prices

Former Harrisburg Mayor Stephen R. Reed took lots of political fire for turning his personal passion for collecting Wild West artifacts into a city-funded venture. But it was his personal gun collection that fired up auction prices as more of the late mayor’s vast estate was sold off over the weekend, bringing in “well over $100,000″ total, the auction company said.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center partners with Live Nation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center (H•MAC) has announced a multi-year partnership with Live Nation, making the leading live entertainment company its exclusive booking partner for the 1,200-capacity venue. Live Nation also unveiled the first shows that will be a part of the ongoing live...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

The Budweiser Clydesdale horses visit York County

YORK, Pa. — A famous horse visited York this past week. PeoplesBank Park hosted Majestic, one of the Budweiser Clydesdale horses. Known for their enormous size, and being the stars of Budweiser's commercials, the Clydesdale horses typically travel in "hitches" or teams and have toured the United States for more than 90 years.
YORK COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Will Wawa expand into Lebanon County?

A Wawa in Lebanon County? It could happen sooner than you might think. Although Lebanon County has long been clearly on the Sheetz side of the made-to-order Maginot Line dividing the Altoona-based chain from its Philly-based counterpart, today the detente isn’t quite so solid as it once was. You can now find Wawas and Sheetzs within sight of each other as far south as Florida. But not here in Lebanon County – yet.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA

