Three more Sangamon County residents have died of COVID-19. The latest fatalities bring the overall local death toll from the virus to 390. They include a man in his 60s and a woman in her 90s who were vaccinated but had not gotten a booster… and a woman in her 90s who was unvaccinated. The county has now had more than 62,000 total cases of COVID since the start of the pandemic.

SANGAMON COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO