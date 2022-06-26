1 shot, 1 arrested in Bennettsville

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot and another taken into custody early Sunday morning in Bennettsville, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

A man was shot at about 1 a.m. at a home on Coattail Road, according to authorities. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

The man in custody will be charged, according to deputies. More information will be released on Monday.

