ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, SD

$250,000 Race Coming to Huset’s Speedway in Brandon South Dakota

By Jeff Thurn
Mix 97-3
Mix 97-3
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Racing has been revived over the last few years at Huset's Speedway in Brandon, SD and now it appears to be thriving as well. With the latest announcement from the...

973kkrc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mix 97-3

Former SDSU Point Guard David Jenkins Lands on 4th College Team

Former South Dakota State point guard David Jenkins has landed on his fourth college team as he continues his college basketball career. Jenkins started his college basketball career at South Dakota State before landing at UNLV and then transferring to Utah last season. David Jenkins will now transfer from Utah...
BROOKINGS, SD
Mix 97-3

Twelve Of The Strangest Foods Being Grilled In Sioux Falls

Please keep in mind when you check these out, that I'm not the one saying that this list of foods people will grill at some point is weird. Well, okay, some of them are. And, more to the point, some of these will never be grilled in Sioux Falls! Or -- maybe they will. I'm not the boss of Sioux Falls grillers!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brandon, SD
State
South Dakota State
Brandon, SD
Sports
Mix 97-3

Watch Pre-Stardom Green Day Play Live In Sioux Falls

Before the internet, you know the olden times, the way a band got big and famous was through touring. Hitting the road and playing on every stage that will have you. Driving in a van with your equipment from town to town. Hopefully, if you're good enough, year by year...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

Retiree preserves South Dakota history one photo at a time

History is all around us. And for more than two decades Sioux Falls retiree Gary Conradi has made it his mission to capture elements of South Dakota history through photographs. For more than two decades retired Raven Industries Chief Administrative Officer Gary Conradi has been on a mission to preserve...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Meet the man leading VCP tiny homes in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eric Gage wants to always highlight the word “community” in the new Veterans Community Project. Gage, a Brandon graduate and South Dakota native, has taken over duties as the executive director for the Sioux Falls VCP village. He told KELOLAND News he wants the Sioux Falls community to continue to stay engaged with the VCP project.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eldora Mopar Million#Huset S Speedway
Madison Daily Leader

Manitou to celebrate anniversary with major plant expansion

Next year, Manitou will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Gehl plant opening in Madison – although the plant didn’t come under Manitou ownership until 2008. To celebrate, the company is planning a significant expansion. This was just one tidbit of information Jeff Minnaert, plant manager, provided...
MADISON, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Los Tapatios to expand to Volga

Humberto and Jada Baltazar, owners of downtown Mexican restaurant Los Tapatios in Madison, are getting ready to become a chain, with a second Los Tapatios opening in Volga sometime in July. Neither of the two are from the Madison area. Jada is from Texas and Humberto is from Jalisco, Mexico....
VOLGA, SD
Mix 97-3

Edgerton Dutch Festival July 14, 15, 16

Windmills and Wooden Shoes? It must be Dutch Festival time. Growing up, the Edgerton Dutch Festival was a favorite time of the year, right up there with Christmas, birthday and the Leota 4th of July. For me as a kid, the Dutch Festival meant a whole lot of things, including...
EDGERTON, MN
KELOLAND TV

Terrace Park pool closed on Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls pool is closed until Tuesday morning. Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation posted on social media that Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center had to close due to a diarrheal incident on Monday. The operations team is now using chemicals to destroy the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
KELOLAND TV

Supporting Sioux Falls family after 2nd loss in 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been one week since a fire at a central Sioux Falls duplex left a father and his six kids without a home. An incredible struggle on its own, but for this family, the fire was the second major tragedy this year. “It...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Gourmet Soda Bar Opening Soon In Sioux Falls

SoDak Soda is a Gourmet Soda Bar opening in southern Sioux Falls. The one-of-a-kind establishment will be in the Three Fountains Plaza near 85th and Western. SoDak Soda is located at 2305 W Trevi Place. So what exactly is a Gourmet Soda Bar?. Well, their Facebook page states, "Turn your...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Upcoming South Dakota Event Getting Negative National Attention

An upcoming South Dakota event is generating some controversy online, six weeks before it is scheduled to take place. The inaugural Canton Civil War Days are set for August 13-14 on a 20-acre plot of land on the western edge of the city, but some are questioning why the event is even happening in an area that wasn't even a city during the Civil War.
CANTON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

605 Summer Classic in Downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 605 Summer Classic takes place in Downtown Sioux Falls Saturday from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM at 8th and railroad. The event showcases all things South Dakota including, local beer, music, and food. One of the organizers of the event, Taylor Hansen,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Driver crashes into Sioux Falls home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are looking for a driver who crashed into a central Sioux Falls home over the weekend. Authorities say around 2:30 on Saturday morning, a car made a left turn at 2nd Avenue and 15th Street, jumped the curb and smashed into the house. Police say they have no way of knowing if the driver had been drinking because the person backed up and left before police arrived.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Mix 97-3

Sioux Falls, SD
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
377K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 97-3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy