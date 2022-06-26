Captain’s License School returning in Clayton

Holy fish! Wait until you see the 35-and-a-half-pound monster an Oswego, New York woman reeled in from Lake Ontario. Not bad for her first time on the water. Captain Jeff Wallace took some of his friends and family aboard the High Adventure to fish on Lake Ontario for the first time. It turned into an adventure of a lifetime for first-time angler Chelsea Giovo who went into the day without any expectations. "My friend, Katie, caught the first fish as soon as we got out there and it took her maybe 10 minutes to reel her fish in."

