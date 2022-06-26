ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, NY

Captain’s License School returning in Clayton

By Delaney Keppner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Registration is open for the first summer session of Captain School at the Antique Boat Museum located in Clayton. Instructors for the school will be Captain Tom Trovato and Captain...

Kenneth Stull appointed to Acting Ogdensburg Fire Chief

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Ogdensburg has appointed Assistant Fire Chief Kenneth Stull to the position of Acting Fire Chief. According to the city, Stull was serving as Assistant Fire Chief before being appointed into the position. Stull is a native of Ogdensburg, attended Ogdensburg City Schools and graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1995.
OGDENSBURG, NY
Union: Ogdensburg hospital never properly trained workers targeted for layoffs

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The union representing 41 employees being laid off in Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center’s billing center says don’t blame the workers. The Ogdensburg hospital announced the job cuts Monday, saying 2 years’ worth of billing deficiencies have seriously undermined the hospital’s financial position.
OGDENSBURG, NY
Ogdensburg delays pool opening

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The city of Ogdensburg is notifying residents that the Elsa M. Luksich Municipal Pool will not be opening on June 28 as planned. According to the city, the delay is due to mechanical problems. However, the city staff is working to fix the problem as quickly as possible.
OGDENSBURG, NY
Ogdensburg to change police dispatching starting Friday

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - This Friday marks the beginning of a shift in police dispatching for Ogdensburg as the city looks to force St. Lawrence County’s hand. By the end of the year, the city plans to phase out the handling of emergency calls by city police administrative lines, leaving police dispatching up to the county - a practice long in place for fire and EMS calls.
OGDENSBURG, NY
Clayton, NY
It was 90 degrees so why were Watertown’s pools closed?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Beating the heat was more difficult than expected over the weekend in Watertown. That’s because no one could take a dip in city pools. As temperatures rose to 90 degrees over the weekend, there was no relief for Watertown residents as all three city pools were closed Sunday.
WATERTOWN, NY
Primary will decide outcome of Jefferson County sheriff race

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County residents will vote for their new sheriff. All three candidates are touting their experience for being the best man for the job. But each one has a different idea of what issues they want to tackle first if elected. Pete Barnett, Gerald Delosh,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
14-year-old airlifted after bicycle, truck collide in Dexter

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — A teenager was transported to the hospital after being involved in an accident in the Village of Dexter. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of an accident involving a truck and a bicycle at 3:14 p.m. on Tuesday. The investigation revealed that a 14-year-old male bicyclist in Dexter was riding south on Liberty Street when he rode into the path of a pick-up truck and trailer traveling west on Lakeview Drive.
DEXTER, NY
SkyWest crew says goodbye in Ogdensburg

The entire SkyWest crew is pictured sending out a flight to Washington Dulles. This was the last group photo before SkyWest Airlines stops providing service to Ogdensburg at the end of the month. Contour Air will begin offering service to Philadelphia on 30-passenger jets starting July 1. Pictured from left are Nabil El Labban, JD Meyers, Jonathan Mart, David Zufall (Manager), Timothy Lashomb (Supervisor), Samantha Mace. Photo submitted by JD Meyers.
OGDENSBURG, NY
Jefferson County SPCA: sweet Gilgamesh

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gilgamesh came to the Jefferson County SPCA at the beginning of April as part of a hoarding case. Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says he had some stomach issues for a while but is in good health now. He is about 3 years old and would...
Holy Fish! First Time Angler Reels in 35 Pound Monster From Lake Ontario

Holy fish! Wait until you see the 35-and-a-half-pound monster an Oswego, New York woman reeled in from Lake Ontario. Not bad for her first time on the water. Captain Jeff Wallace took some of his friends and family aboard the High Adventure to fish on Lake Ontario for the first time. It turned into an adventure of a lifetime for first-time angler Chelsea Giovo who went into the day without any expectations. "My friend, Katie, caught the first fish as soon as we got out there and it took her maybe 10 minutes to reel her fish in."
OSWEGO, NY
Pro-choice rally draws crowd in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “Stand up and fight back.” Those words could be heard echoing through the streets of Watertown Monday evening. Around 100 people made their voices heard in response to last Friday’s Supreme Court ruling reversing Roe vs. Wade. The march was organized by...
WATERTOWN, NY
$2 movies at Regal Cinemas: Summer Movie Express schedule

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Regal Cinemas Summer Movie Express has returned to Salmon Run Mall. The Summer Movie Express tickets are available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for two dollars each, according to Salmon Run Mall. Below is the schedule for the summer’s family-friendly movies:. DatesMovies. June 28 –...
WATERTOWN, NY
Fire in town of Granby displaces four

GRANBY — Several fire departments responded to a structure fire Monday at a multi-family unit at Chateau West Apartments, located at 14 W. 11th St. in the town of Granby. The call came in as a kitchen fire at 3:58 p.m., according to the Oswego County 911 Center. Heavy smoke was coming out of one of the front windows, the 911 Center representative said.
Ogdensburg police investigate ‘suspicious’ fire at old cheese plant

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Ogdensburg Police Department is now investigating Monday’s fire at a former cheese plant in the city. Officials said Tuesday the cause of the blaze is suspicious. “So next steps are, we are going to be doing neighborhood canvases, checking for any video surveillance...
OGDENSBURG, NY
Lewis County Health welcoming new physician

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County Health System and Beaver River Health Center are welcoming Board Certified Family Practice Physician Robert D. Semlear, M.D. to their medical staff. According to the LCHS, Dr. Semlear received his Bachelor of Arts from Amherst College, followed by his Doctorate in Medicine from...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Sheriff’s waive civil service exam fee

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Those interested in becoming a Sheriff in Oswego County will have the opportunity to take the civil service exam in September. To be eligible to apply, applicants must be at least 19 years old by the date of the exam, be able to pass a physical fitness exam, 21 years old upon completion of the academy, have a high school degree or GED, reside in Oswego County, have a valid New York State driver’s license, and pass a background investigation and psychological evaluation. The exam will take place on September 17.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY

