I was in Ashdown this past weekend and made it a point to stop into the all-new Keller Coffee Co. Keller Coffe Co. is a family-owned business that sits right off Hwy 71 as you are going into Ashdown. Tracy and Shanda Jones made sure I was taken care of the moment I stepped inside. I ordered a caramel frappe which was awesome by the way, but they begin to tell me about how Keller Coffee Co. is much more than a coffee shop that serves up some of the finest roasted coffee in the state.

ASHDOWN, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO