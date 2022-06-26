ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

Door Co. WIS 42 closure begins Monday, detour available

By Brenda Ordonez
wearegreenbay.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASEWAUPEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding residents that WIS 42 will be closed at WIS 42/57 south junction starting on Monday, June 27. During...

www.wearegreenbay.com

seehafernews.com

I-43 Project Continues in Manitowoc and Brown County

Crews are continuing their reconstruction of I-43 this week in Manitowoc and Brown Counties. On the schedule for this week is the continued asphalt paving in both directions. Crews will also continue placing new posts and right-of-way fencing along northbound I-43, and Guardrail work will continue on several overpasses over the highway within the project limits.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town Manitowoc: Wisconsin Maritime Museum

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live continues our summer series Our Town exploring the best of our area communities. This week we’re exploring Manitowoc and we take a closer look at the Wisconsin Maritime Museum with a preview of Subfest at Fourth on the Shore, and a peek inside the museum at some of the newest additions including the modern ferry-building industry and a wooden boat with Wisconsin ties.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Discover Green Bay breaks ground on new Visitors Center

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Discover Green Bay hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking to commemorate the beginning of construction activities on the new visitors center on Tuesday. Located adjacent to Cabela’s on the corner of Lombardi Avenue and Argonne Drive, the new visitors center is expected to become a major destination hub for the state of Wisconsin.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Do you follow these tips for firework safety?

(WFRV) – Whether you plan on watching professional fireworks or creating your own display, make sure to follow these steps to stay safe during the 4th of July. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), last year there were 149 fireworks-related injuries reported in Wisconsin, with 30 percent of those injured under the age of 18.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town Manitowoc: Froedtert Holy Family Memorial

(WFRV) – When Holy Family Memorial became part of the Froedtert / Medical College Wisconsin Health Network, it not only merged the history of the two but enhanced the personalized care available to their patients. Local 5 Live visited with some of the team there with a look at...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Approx. 100,000 gallons of water used to extinguish Door Co. house fire

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Local fire crews used about 100,000 gallons of water to extinguish a fire that was blazing inside a Door County home on Sunday. According to the Egg Harbor Fire Department, just before 10 a.m., crews responded to the 6000 block of Windsong Bluff Drive for reports of a grass fire which then escalated into a house fire situation.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
news8000.com

Large amount of dead fish in Fox River, lower Green Bay prompt warning from DNR

MADISON (WKBT) — The Wisconsin DNR announced reports of a large scale fish die-off in the Fox River and lower parts of Green Bay Tuesday. Reports of dead fish initially came through on June 18, prompting monitoring efforts by the DNR. The majority of dead fish have been found downstream of the De Pere Dam and into the Bay of Green Bay, but some fish have been reported as far north as southern Door County and upstream on the Fox River to Wrightstown Dam. The known impacted species include Channel Catfish, Carp and Sheepshead.
GREEN BAY, WI
wpr.org

DNR investigating large-scale fish die-off on Fox River near Green Bay

Biologists with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are trying to find the cause of a large-scale fish die-off in the Fox River and lower Green Bay waters. The state began to receive reports of dead fish in the area June 18, and the DNR staff began monitoring the area June 20, according to a statement from the DNR.
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Carlsville home lost in fire

A stray ember from a burn barrel is to blame for a two-story summer home in Carlsville burning down on Sunday. Egg Harbor Fire Department was paged just before 10 a.m. for a grass fire near Windsong Bluff Drive. The call escalated minutes later when it was learned that the house was on fire. With flames visible from a responding firefighter, Egg Harbor Fire Chief Justin MacDonald said he had to activate the 3rd Box Alarm of Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS), which means every Door County department and fire departments from Brown and Kewaunee counties were called to assist. Flames were shooting out of the top floor of the home shortly after the first crews arrived at approximately 10:10 a.m. Firefighters would later have to establish water fill sites at the Carlsville Fire Station and Tractor Supply in Sturgeon Bay so there would be enough water to fight the blaze. After 100,000 gallons of water and 100 gallons of foam, the fire was under control after 12 p.m., and the scene was cleared just before 3:30 p.m.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Search for missing and endangered 27-year-old over

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice has given an update on the missing and endangered 27-year-old from the Village of Allouez. Darice Lauren Marie White was located safely at a residence in Alabama. No further information was provided. Brown County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing and...
ALLOUEZ, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Door County broadband hopes continue to buffer

The state is going to make you wait for help to get faster internet speeds depending on where you live in Door County. The Town of Baileys Harbor was the only municipality in Door County to have its broadband grant request approved, even after the state added an additional $25 million to the pool. The project will utilize fiber for 73 businesses and 1,445 homes in the town according to the Wisconsin Broadband Office. The grant was for $1.89 million in matching funds as Baileys Harbor works with NSight to make the project a reality.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

South 42 Detour Begins Monday, June 27

Concrete repair work on Highway 42 near the 42/57 junction in the town of Nasewaupee, south of Sturgeon Bay, will close a portion of South 42 beginning June 27. The closure could last up to two weeks, but it will be open on weekends. If work is not completed by...
STURGEON BAY, WI
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Three Counties in Wisconsin Confirm Cases of Strangles

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has reported four new strangles cases in the state. A 13-year-old mare in Brown County presented with lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) and fever. Three horses were exposed at the boarding facility, which is now under voluntary quarantine.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: North lanes back open on I-41 at WIS 47 after crash

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT reports the crash was cleared at 9:04 p.m., almost four and a half hours after it happened. UPDATE: I-41 northbound closed at WIS 47, due to a crash. FRIDAY 6/24/2022 – 5:29 p.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – All southbound lanes on I-41 at...
seehafernews.com

Eastern Wisconsin Gas Prices Continue Trending Downward

Motorists are once again feeling some reprieve at the pump this week. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, Manitowoc County’s average price per gallon of fuel is down 15 cents compared to last week, now sitting at $4.67. Sheboygan County’s average is down 10 cents to $4.70, and...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

29-year-old Oshkosh man arrested for 1st offense OWI

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old man from Oshkosh has been arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, his first offense. According to Wisconsin State Patrol, on Tuesday at 6:44 p.m., Outagamie County was attempting to find a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run. They were able to locate a vehicle that was driving all over the road by using the DOT cameras.
OSHKOSH, WI
wtaq.com

Ground Broken on New Bike Park in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — A ground breaking was held Monday morning for a new bike park on Green Bay’s Baird Creek Greenway. The Saris Mountain Bike Park will have a lot to offer when it’s complete. “It is basically a skills park that will serve anyone...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Two girls found safe after search in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two girls were found safe after being reported missing in Green Bay Tuesday morning. The children, ages three and five, went missing from the 400 block of S Jackson Street. Officers searched neighborhoods on foot and used drones. The children were found unharmed. No other...
GREEN BAY, WI

