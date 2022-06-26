Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (6/26/22)

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 PM CDT Tuesday. This includes portions of southeastern Minnesota and into Wisconsin. Scattered strong thunderstorms are expected to develop and may pose a risk for large hail (quarter size or larger) and damaging wind gusts (60+ MPH). Areas further south into Iowa may see the watch extended later this afternoon as storms move into northeast Iowa. Be sure to stay weather aware and watch for changing weather conditions.
Expect another warm and humid day across the Valley with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. A cold front will push into the Valley later this afternoon which will provide the necessary lift for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. There is the potential for isolated damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall.
Summer vibes are here and our beach temperatures have us covered. Our highs will gain a few more degrees inland; we'll watch for the low to mid 90s across the west with 80s along the beaches. M Street and Humarock will step up to 87 degrees. Sunny skies are featured...
Syracuse, N.Y. — More than 6,400 homes and businesses throughout Central New York lost power briefly during a storm Sunday evening, according to National Grid. Shortly after 5 p.m., heavy rain and thunderstorms swept through the area. Lightning struck equipment on state Route 38A in Skaneateles, which interrupted service...
The National Hurricane Center is keeping a close eye on a system possibly developing in the North West Gulf of Mexico off the Texas Coast that could be very strong systems of showers and thunderstorms to the region.
ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Severe flooding over the weekend in southeast New Mexico has caused multiple homes in Roswell to be lost. Roswell Community Disaster Relief Services say three homes have flooded on the north side of town, leaving those families displaced. Sunday, Terry Lingberg sent News 13 photos of her car was partially submerged while parked […]
If you enjoy casting a line out on the water, you've got a tight window to fish for walleyes on Lake Mille Lacs. Starting on July 1st the walleye season will close for 15 days in order to lower the amount of fish lost to hooking mortality. Here is what the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants you to know about the closure.
New Mexico has had a lot of trouble with wildfires this year, followed by intense rainfall. Many have feared that the recent rains could lead to flash floods in some areas. Unfortunately, this is now a reality: Roswell saw heavy rains on Sunday, June 26, 2022, and many other areas in the southern part of the state will likely experience heavy rains and floods as well.
ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- A deluge of rain in parts of central Minnesota has flooded streets and closed roads.Weather observers say more than 4 inches of rain fell overnight Thursday into Friday in St. Cloud where storm drains were unable to keep up with the downpour.The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported U.S. Highway 10 near Randall was completely flooded across both the northbound and southbound lanes.The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol said Friday that Highway 10 between Highway 115 in Randall and Morrison County Road 117 in Cushing are closed due to flooding."Additional state, county, township or city roads may be closed due to flooding. Please be alert, give yourself extra time and expect changes," the agencies urged.
MINNEAPOLIS – Severe thunderstorms over parts of Minnesota are expected to diminish Friday morning, but WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says that another round is expected to push in Friday night into Saturday. Earlier Thursday evening, residents near Brainerd posted images to social media, showing hailstones the size of ping-pong balls. Traffic cameras in the city also captured heavy rainfall.It stays hot Friday, with a high of 90 degrees, and it will also be humid. The storm threat comes after midnight from west to east. Hail and wind are the main concerns once again.It gets notably cooler and less humid as the weekend progresses. Saturday's high will be 80, and Sunday's 75. Temperatures will be running slightly below average for a few days.
ST. CLOUD -- After several inches of rain fell overnight, there is a lot of street flooding in the St. Cloud metro area. The National Weather Service says St. Cloud officially had .79 inches of rain up until midnight on Thursday. They say we've had an additional 3.32 inches of rain since midnight (as of 6:00 a.m.) for a total of 4.11 inches of rain officially at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.
New Hampshire is a breathtaking state full of giant trees, meandering rivers, and majestic mountains. It’s a beautiful place to visit if you enjoy hiking, camping, or rafting. Unfortunately, this fantastic natural beauty may disappear because New Hampshire is at risk of flooding if all ice on Earth melts.
ST. CLOUD -- Some eye-popping rain totals are coming in from overnight. The Minnesota Climatology Office says the highest total they've seen so far is 7.4 inches of rain in Randall. Weather observes say 5.93 inches of rain fell northwest of Sartell, there are reports of 5.50 and 4.86 inches both from Sauk Rapids, 4.61 inches in St. Joseph, and 4.20 inches in St. Cloud.
MINNEAPOLIS -- A section of Highway 10 in north-central Minnesota reopened Saturday after being flooded following heavy rains earlier this week. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said that one lane of eastbound Highway 10 reopened Saturday afternoon in Morrison County. However, the westbound lanes remain closed as water still covers the road. The flooding followed a deluge Thursday night, when weather observers say storms dropped more than a foot of rain in parts of north-central Minnesota. On Friday, some homes in Randall near the Little Elk River had to be evacuated. The heavy rainfall overwhelmed storm drains, causing flooding on many area roads. Highway 10 was among them, and a five-mile stretch of the highway was submerged between Randall and Cushing. Transportation officials advised those driving this weekend toward northwestern Minnesota to take Interstate 94.
Photo: Floodwaters cover U.S. Highway 10 near Randall, Minn., on Friday morning. Morrison County Sheriff's Office. Repeated rounds of thunderstorms late Thursday and early Friday brought flooding rain to parts of central Minnesota, along with hail and high winds. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported early Friday that U.S. Highway...
In late June of 2021, the Pacific Northwest saw a record-breaking heat wave. Nearly 100 people died throughout Oregon — the majority of them in Multnomah County — as temperatures rose well into the triple-digits and stayed there. A year later, the National Weather Service issued a special...
Several more earthquakes shook South Carolina this weekend, puzzling many that aren’t completely sure why the mysterious rattle continues. Dozens of earthquakes within this swarm have struck South Carolina over the last 7 months. The earthquakes this weekend have all been around Elgin, a small incorporated town in Kershaw, roughly 20 miles northeast of Columbia, the state’s capital. Elgin lies within the Carolina Sandhills region of the Atlantic Coastal Plain province; this region is characterized by many dunes of wind-blown sand that were active during the last ice age but the dunes are currently stabilized by vegetation under modern climate conditions.
THURMONT, Md. (AP) — Crews battled a fire at an overnight summer camp in western Maryland on Wednesday morning, but no injuries were reported, officials said. Firefighters were initially dispatched around 7:30 a.m. for a report of a fire in a building at Camp Airy for Boys in Thurmont, Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Services spokesperson Sarah Campbell said.
GRANBY — Several fire departments responded to a structure fire Monday at a multi-family unit at Chateau West Apartments, located at 14 W. 11th St. in the town of Granby. The call came in as a kitchen fire at 3:58 p.m., according to the Oswego County 911 Center. Heavy smoke was coming out of one of the front windows, the 911 Center representative said.
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Most areas will be partly to mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and storms popping up over the western and southern mountains during Monday afternoon and moving northeast. The Four Corners area will be dry and sunny Monday, while the middle and upper Rio Grande Valley may see isolated showers or storms. The […]
