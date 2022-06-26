ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Heat Continues, Cooling Midweek

By Eileen Javora
KCRA.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur triple digit temperatures in the valley continue today. Lots...

www.kcra.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Heat wave to send AccuWeather RealFeel Temps to 115 F

Scorching heat that has resulted in triple-digit temperatures over much of the central United States so far this month will concentrate on areas from the lower part of the Mississippi Valley to near the Gulf coast into this weekend. Unlike earlier this week, northward surges of heat that reach the...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/22 Wednesday forecast

Forecast: Today will be mainly cloudy and cooler with some showers around, especially east of the city. Highs will be closer to 70 -- about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. We'll see a few showers out there tonight, otherwise it will be pretty quiet. As for tomorrow, we're leaving in a chance of showers in the morning (mainly inland/N&W) with decreasing chances into the afternoon. It will only be slightly warmer, too, with highs in the low to mid 70s.Looking Ahead: Friday's a better day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Saturday will be sunny and hotter with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and a little more humid with highs in the 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
AccuWeather

High heat to scorch Northwest early this week, but relief is on the way

After cooler-than-normal weather held in place in the Pacific Northwest during the spring months, the first taste of summer arrived on Friday and Saturday. While the heat has not been as intense as what was felt during the record-shattering heat last year, high temperatures over 15 degrees Fahrenheit above average have been recorded over the past couple of days. AccuWeather forecasters say the heat will continue into early week, but relief will quickly follow.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
natureworldnews.com

Power Companies Use Heat Wave as a 'Super Bowl' of Energy Use as Temperatures Could Reach Over 100 Degrees Fahrenheit

Power companies across the United States are reportedly planning to use the current heat wave or heat dome blanketing the country as a "Super Bowl" of energy use. This is despite earlier warnings that high temperatures during the US summer season could spark widespread power outages, mainly due to damaged power lines and power grid failures.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Major cooldown to replace intense heat across Southwest

Temperatures could drop by as much as 40 F across the southwestern U.S. early this week as a new weather pattern ousts the intense, record-setting heat over the region. After record-breaking heat across much of the Southwest last week and over the weekend, those awaiting relief from the hot weather will be in luck to start this week. Some locations had a temperature drop of over 30 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday compared to high temperatures over the weekend.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
AccuWeather

Summertime heat, humidity to return in Northeast before holiday weekend

July will usher in the return of widespread heat in the northeastern U.S. with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures returning to the century mark in some cities. Residents of the Northeast have enjoyed a break from hot and humid conditions for much of the first full week of summer, but AccuWeather forecasters say that will all change as the calendar flips to July.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy