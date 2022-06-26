ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showers roll in Monday, followed by sun and clear skies

By Morgan Rousseau
 3 days ago

Seasonal summer weather is due as Massachusetts gears up for the Fourth of July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wgaJz_0gMZ8RtQ00
A Bostonian soaks up the sun at Mirabella Pool in the North End on June 25, 2022. It was the pool’s opening day this summer with temperatures reaching the high 80’s. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Next week starts with showers and thunderstorms, then becomes sunny and pleasant, with temperatures rising into the low 90s by Friday.

The National Weather Service’s Boston bureau forecasts a rainy Monday, with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Monday will have a high near 80 and a little wind — up to 15 mph. Monday night will cool down to about 60 degrees with a 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11 p.m.

Monday’s cool-down follows what was likely to be a hot, muggy weekend. As of Friday, the Boston area has not hit 90 degrees.

According to local meteorologist Mike Wankum, by this time last year, there were 11 days with temps in the 90s. Last year saw a total of 24 days that reached the 90s threshold — the average is 14 days per year.

“Last year we had hit 90 11 times by the end of June. So far this year we’ve had none. Maybe we’ll get our first 90+ this weekend,” he tweeted.

According to the NWS, no more rain is due for the rest of the week. Tuesday will be sunny, with a high near 76; Wednesday will be similar, with temps ticking up to the low 80s.

“If you’re starting a vacation this weekend, you’re in luck. Looking great through most of next week. Just some passing showers/downpours Monday. But gardeners will need the hoses,” tweeted WBZ Meteorologist Eric Fisher.

Temperatures continue to climb a bit by the end of the week. Thursday and Friday will both be sunny, with a high of 86 and 91, respectively.

Looking ahead, AccuWeather Boston forecasts next weekend will be mostly clear but humid, with a chance of thunderstorms on Saturday, July 2. July 4 looks to be clear and around 80 degrees.

Boston

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Partly sunny and pleasant. After a gloomy Monday across the Boston region, pleasant, seasonable weather returns on Tuesday. Forecasters are calling for partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A sea breeze could keep things cooler along the coast. Wednesday looks mostly sunny with highs...
BOSTON, MA
