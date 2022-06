Pickaway – Three people were involved in a fair fight on June 25, and two of them have been charged with an assault. According to the Pickaway County sheriff’s office around 10:06 pm they were alerted to a man being down and needing medical assistance in the area of the lower grandstand area. When they arrived they found a male laying on the ground unconscious and bleeding from the head. EMS was immediately requested to the area.

