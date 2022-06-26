ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Man shot, killed while walking on sidewalk in southeast Houston, police say

Click2Houston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – A man was shot and killed while walking on the sidewalk in southeast Houston Saturday evening, according to Houston police. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 7100 block...

www.click2houston.com

Comments / 6

Ryan Miller
3d ago

sounds like the same two people that shot the guy in the Jeep on Antoine earlier this week

Reply
5
 

