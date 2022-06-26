ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson and G7 leaders joke about Putin during official meeting

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
Boris Johnson joked about Vladimir Putin with fellow world leaders as they met at the G7 summit in Germany.

The Prime Minister and Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau discussed the Russian leader and his history of being photographed without a shirt.

As the sun shone at Schloss Elmau in the Bavarian Alps, where the G7 leaders were meeting, Mr Johnson questioned whether they should keep their suit jackets on.

G7 leaders gathered at Schloss Elmau in the Bavarian Alps (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Warming to his theme, he then added “shall we take our clothes off?”, suggesting “we all have to show that we’re tougher than Putin”.

Mr Trudeau joined in, referring to a “bare-chested horseback ride” – Mr Putin was pictured shirtless riding a horse in 2009.

Mr Johnson then said: “We’ve got to show our pecs.”

