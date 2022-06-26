ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

Watch WINDHAND's Completely Crushing Levitation Sessions Performance

By Dan Alleva
metalinjection
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in November, Richmond, Virigina's servants of sludge Windhand live streamed a set for the Levitation Sessions series, and now that same set will be available...

metalinjection.net

Eater

Inside Night Heron, Uptown Oakland’s Soulful New Bar Pulling 17 Different Cocktails on Draft

A new cocktail bar designed around the idea of celebrating Oakland’s culture and history through art started slinging drinks in Uptown Oakland on June 24. Dubbed Night Heron, so named after the town’s official bird the black-crowned night heron, the bar debuted Friday helmed by industry vets Sequoya Lee of Honor Bar and Miss Ollie’s and Cory Hunt of First Edition and San Francisco’s Soda Popinski’s. The duo brings their bar and artist backgrounds to the space in full force, building a surprising drink menu centered around draft cocktails and selecting expressive art grounded in diversity, activism, and the history of Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
Richmond, CA
Richmond, CA
Entertainment
CBS San Francisco

SF Pride stage shut down after person sprays chemical into crowd

SAN FRANCISCO -- Organizers from San Francisco LGBT Pride tweeted at 7:34 p.m. Sunday the group shut down a musical performance on the Kaiser Permanente main stage early at Sunday's Pride celebration after they said someone near the stage sprayed Mace into the crowd."Although no one was harmed, it was not a pleasant experience," the tweet said, confirming what was said at the time on stage. "We decided to cut the performance short in the interest of safety."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 06-28-22 Beloved Bay Area theme park to close permanently in near future

Santa Clara, USA - March 26, 2012: California's Great America is an amusement park located in Santa Clara, California that is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company. It is one of four major amusement parks that operate around the San Francisco Bay Area. Cedar Fair verified that a long-term agreement was reached with the San Francisco 49ers regarding parking and construction of a new stadium adjacent to Great America. (maybefalse/Getty Images)
SANTA CLARA, CA
KGO

PHOTOS: San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration 2022

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 Bay Area is proud to sponsor the 52nd annual SF Pride Parade, which was back in person after two years. Take a look at photo gallery above for the best images from the day. Check out abc7news.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQIA+ community and their...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pride Weekend in San Francisco kicks off with family-friendly block party

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- An organization representing merchants in San Francisco's Castro District hosted a family block party on Saturday as Pride weekend began. The event showed that celebrating LGBT equality can include everyone of all ages and while helping businesses as they continue their recovery from the pandemic. "We didn't know this family zone was happening," said Rebecca Poretsky, a parent who attended the event with her partner and child. "It's a heavy weekend and heavy news and it feels extra important to celebrate."Porestsky and her partner Stace Dubin felt they had to acknowledge the decision by the U.S. Supreme...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandside.org

Photos: A new annual block party kicks off in deep East Oakland

Over the Juneteenth weekend, 90th Avenue in East Oakland hosted the first annual East Oakland Futures Fest, an afro-futurist-themed block party with food, art, and music performances. A portion of the avenue was commemorated by the city as “Scraperbike Way,” and a new sign was unveiled to mark the designation....
KRON4

4th of July events in the Bay Area

(KRON) – The Fourth of July holiday is just around the corner. Here are some ways you can celebrate in the Bay Area. After two years, Alameda welcomes back the Mayor’s 4th of July parade. On Monday, July 4th, the Alameda Police Department will close streets along the parade route to traffic starting at 7:00 a.m. and most closures will remain in effect until 3:00 p.m. For more information visit https://www.alamedaca.gov/RESIDENTS/Alameda-4th-of-July-Parade.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
frommers.com

An Easy New Way to See Redwoods in the San Francisco Bay Area

A newly opened hiking trail in the San Francisco Bay Area supplies a wide-ranging survey of California's scenic wonders, all within a manageable distance and on easily traversable terrain. Located in the hills above the town of La Honda in the Santa Cruz Mountains south of San Francisco, the 1.3-mile...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

M4.2 Earthquake Rumbles in Northern California: USGS

A preliminary 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday morning near Cobb, California, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake, which hit at 4:57 a.m., was centered about 1.5 miles northwest of Cobb and about 16 miles northeast of Healdsburg, the USGS said. The temblor initially was measured at a...
COBB, CA
eastcountytoday.net

WTF California: Brentwood’s Witch Hunt, Antioch Shootings and Pittsburg High QB to Miami

On this episode of WTF California Podcast, we highlight how the Brentwood City Council is on a witch hunt to remove a planning commissioner and how out of line they are. Antioch Police report three shootings over the week. Meanwhile, City of Richmond tax is hurting businesses. Abortion constitutional amendment will be on November Ballot. SF Muni fatal shooting may have been self defense. CHP makes large fentanyl pills bust. Kenny discusses potential of a homeless Olympics. Great America might close in 10 years and Pittsburg High Quarterback Jaden Rashada selects Miami to continue career.
ANTIOCH, CA
7x7.com

Blaze your way down the Oakland Cannabis Trail

Visit Oakland has recently launched the Oakland Cannabis Trail, a historical and colorful adventure with unique retail and cannabis-centric experiences for the cannasseur and canna-curious alike. Developed in collaboration with cannabis travel enthusiasts and Oakland’s leading retailers, the Oakland Cannabis Trail offers a curated trip through the Town’s diverse, amazing...
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

Pioneering Chef Departs San Francisco’s Michelin-Starred Campton Place After 15 Years

Executive chef Srijith Gopinathan, who earned two Michelin stars for his California-Indian cuisine at San Francisco’s Campton Place is leaving the restaurant after 15 years. “It’s extremely bittersweet for me,” Gopinathan says. “By virtue of being in one place for almost 15 years — in this era, nobody stays very long — that itself makes me feel like I am part of Campton Place, it’s very hard for me to detach myself from there. But that’s life: All great things come to an end, to start another great thing.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

