Watch WINDHAND's Completely Crushing Levitation Sessions Performance

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- An organization representing merchants in San Francisco's Castro District hosted a family block party on Saturday as Pride weekend began. The event showed that celebrating LGBT equality can include everyone of all ages and while helping businesses as they continue their recovery from the pandemic. "We didn't know this family zone was happening," said Rebecca Poretsky, a parent who attended the event with her partner and child. "It's a heavy weekend and heavy news and it feels extra important to celebrate."Porestsky and her partner Stace Dubin felt they had to acknowledge the decision by the U.S. Supreme...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO