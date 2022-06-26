Watch WINDHAND's Completely Crushing Levitation Sessions Performance

A new cocktail bar designed around the idea of celebrating Oakland’s culture and history through art started slinging drinks in Uptown Oakland on June 24. Dubbed Night Heron, so named after the town’s official bird the black-crowned night heron, the bar debuted Friday helmed by industry vets Sequoya Lee of Honor Bar and Miss Ollie’s and Cory Hunt of First Edition and San Francisco’s Soda Popinski’s. The duo brings their bar and artist backgrounds to the space in full force, building a surprising drink menu centered around draft cocktails and selecting expressive art grounded in diversity, activism, and the history of Oakland.
