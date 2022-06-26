ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Fatal hit-and-run kills 56-year-old in Anne Arundel County

By Rushaad Hayward
 3 days ago
Early Saturday morning, officers responded to a hit-and-run involving a 56-year-old pedestrian.

Officers arrived to the area of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard and MD Route 10 around 2:00 a.m.

A passerby saw a person lying in the street and called 911.

Police say the victim was 56-year-old Paul Haughee and was using a walker when he was in the roadway.

He was also in the travel portion of southbound Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.

Haughee was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing. It is unknown how long he was in the roadway before 911 was called.

The vehicle fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Anne Arundel County Fire Department paramedics pronounced the him dead at the scene.

Karen Sturla Wingerd
2d ago

Sad...all these hit & runs leaving most to pass away. And Rarely u hear that most stay at the scene, esp. wee hrs of the morning. Hopefully someone saw something, a tag# or cameras on the road. My prayer's & condolences go out to the victims family. Please let them get answers & justice be served. KARMA!

