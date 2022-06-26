Obscure Steelers’ Touchdowns: Michael Palmer’s One Catch, One Score

The Pittsburgh Steelers are officially entering a new era. Longtime quarterback and team leader Ben Roethlisberger finally retired. That left the Steelers without an established starter for the first time in decades. However, Roethlisberger’s absence isn’t really a reason for concern. Head coach Mike Tomlin and former general manager Kevin Colbert did a great job of building the Steelers into a playoff contender during the offseason. They added pieces on the offensive line, and managed to put together one of the best drafts in the entire NFL. However, those improvements alone won’t be enough. Pittsburgh desperately needs some of their more pedestrian players to step up in order to be really successful. There are plenty of players on the Steelers who are ready for a breakout season, but none are more likely than tight end Pat Freiermuth.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO