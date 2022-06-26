ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Obscure Steelers’ Touchdowns: Michael Palmer’s One Catch, One Score

By Alex Kozora
Steelers Depot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew mini-series to get us through the rest of the offseason. Everyone remembers touchdowns by the all-stars. Ben Roethlisberger, Jerome Bettis, Lynn Swann, those guys all have famous plays and moments. What about the obscure ones? The random player with one or two career touchdowns where you go “really?”...

steelersdepot.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Browns hit with bombshell allegation in Deshaun Watson scandal

The Cleveland Browns made a very bold decision by giving Deshaun Watson a guaranteed $230 million contract a few months ago, despite the ongoing legal case he’s involved in. While he has reached settlements with 20 of the 24 accusers, it appears the Browns organization never even cared to discuss his saga before deciding to […] The post Browns hit with bombshell allegation in Deshaun Watson scandal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

The Steelers Quietly Have A Serious Problem On Their Hands

The Pittsburgh Steelers come into the 2022 NFL season with a major issue at quarterback. With their long-time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger having retired last season, the team looks to two new QBs to replace him. Those two players are former Chicago Bears starter Mitchell Trubisky, and 2022 draft pick...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

Rainn Wilson Wants Baker Mayfield: NFL World Reacts

There aren't a whole lot of NFL fans who overwhelmingly support the idea of their team making any sort of move for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. But one well-known actor is all for his favorite team getting him. Taking to Twitter, actor Rainn Wilson advocated for his Seattle Seahawks...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Browns Quarterback Trade Speculation

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, the Cleveland Browns might be bracing for an indefinite, year-plus suspension for Deshaun Watson. If that is the case, and Baker Mayfield is truly done in Cleveland, the Browns might have to look elsewhere for the quarterback position moving forward. According...
CLEVELAND, OH
On3.com

CeeDee Lamb provides thoughts on Baker Mayfield situation

CeeDee Lamb is watching from a far as his former college quarterback at Oklahoma, Baker Mayfield, goes through some tough times with the Cleveland Browns. When Lamb was a true freshman with the Sooners, Mayfield was a veteran quarterback looking to elevate his game to the next level. The partnership worked out for both players, as Lamb reeled in 46 passes for 807 yards and seven touchdowns while Mayfield ascended to capture the Heisman Trophy, eventually being selected with the first overall selection of the NFL Draft.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Mchugh
Person
Heath Miller
Person
Ike Taylor
Person
Lynn Swann
Person
Ray Pinney
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Yardbarker

Steelers' Connor Heyward named a 'surprise offseason standout'

The Pittsburgh Steelers generated some smiles throughout the NFL community when they selected Michigan State tight end/fullback Connor Heyward in the sixth round of this year's draft. Connor is the younger brother of current Pittsburgh defensive tackle Cam Heyward, and the hope from fans is that the two will share a roster beyond just the upcoming season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

1 Surprising X-Factor to emerge for Steelers in 2022 NFL season

The Pittsburgh Steelers are officially entering a new era. Longtime quarterback and team leader Ben Roethlisberger finally retired. That left the Steelers without an established starter for the first time in decades. However, Roethlisberger’s absence isn’t really a reason for concern. Head coach Mike Tomlin and former general manager Kevin Colbert did a great job of building the Steelers into a playoff contender during the offseason. They added pieces on the offensive line, and managed to put together one of the best drafts in the entire NFL. However, those improvements alone won’t be enough. Pittsburgh desperately needs some of their more pedestrian players to step up in order to be really successful. There are plenty of players on the Steelers who are ready for a breakout season, but none are more likely than tight end Pat Freiermuth.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers Pittsburgh#American Football
CBS Pittsburgh

Wiffle ball tournament coming to Pittsburgh this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A big Wiffle ball tournament is coming to Pittsburgh this weekend. The inaugural Steel City Showdown Wiffle ball tournament is Saturday at Highmark Stadium. It is an event put on by Mid Atlantic Wiffle and the local Wiff is Life League. This weekend's tournament is open to players of all ages and skill levels and will feature three age brackets with teams from multiple states. There will also be a home run derby on Saturday to help raise money for the Pirates Charities. Click here for more, including how to sign up.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy