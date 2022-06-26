Pedestrian killed in southeast Austin crash

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) medics are responding to a major crash involving multiple vehicles, including a semitruck, on North Interstate 35. ATCEMS said the crash occurred at 12100 N. Interstate 35 southbound. There are a total of 12 patients. Five people need transport to a hospital and two have been declared trauma alerts.
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Northbound I-35 is down to one lane following a crash involving four cars. Round Rock police said the crash is near Old Settlers Blvd. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible, and to expect delays. This is a developing story, refresh for the...
AUSTIN, Texas — One person has been arrested after hitting two off-duty Austin Police Department officers with a car in North Austin Wednesday morning. APD confirmed the incident happened at around 2:15 a.m. on North MoPac Expressway, near The Domain. The officers were working at a construction area when...
AUSTIN, Texas — Local fire crews are working to put out a fire at a residence off of Lake Travis on Tuesday. Lake Travis Fire Rescue, the Oak Hill Fire Department, Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS were all on scene as of 11:10 a.m. on the 16000 block of Chateau Ave.
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) has arrested a suspect and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to APD, officers responded to a call about several people being injured from gunshots in a Dollar Tree parking lot on North Lamar Boulevard around 2:52 a.m. on Monday, June 20.
45-year-old woman dead after a hit-and-run crash in Austin (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. On late Saturday night, a 45-year-old woman lost her life following an auto-pedestrian collision in Austin. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash took place around midnight on the Interstate 35 service road, north of Slaughter Lane [...]
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - A driver extricated from a vehicle after a head-on collision overnight on I-35 in Salado was rushed to a nearby hospital with “what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries,” the Salado Volunteer Fire Department said. Officers and firefighters responded to the wreck - blamed...
1 person seriously injured after a two-vehicle collision in Manor (Manor, TX)Nationwide Report. One person suffered serious injuries following a traffic collision in Manor. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of Lexington Street with East U.S. 290 Hwy and Lexington Street with Christina Garza Drive at approximately 2:39 a.m. after getting reports of a two-vehicle crash [...]
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin's Corridor Program Office issued a construction advisory for the intersection of William Cannon Drive and Sunstrip Drive on Monday morning. The construction, estimated to wrap up this fall, will take place daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The first phase of...
Police arrested 34-year-old Louis Garcia on June 16 for outstanding warrants while he was walking toward the area of Zilker Park. At the time of his arrest, police say Garcia had a .22 caliber rifle and ammunition.
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) -Human remains found in Midland County in 2013 have now been positively identified as Sylvia Nicole Smith following an investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety. A homicide investigation is now underway. On Aug. 1, 2013, Smith’s then-unidentified remains were found near South County Road 1160...
