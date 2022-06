Independence Day may be a week away but several retailers are already kicking off some great Fourth of July sales so you can start saving early. If you're in the market for a PC upgrade, HP's Fourth of July deals are well worth checking out with as much as 70% off desktop and laptop machines as well as a whole host of essential peripherals and accessories. Plus, you can get an extra 5% or 10% off by using coupon codes 5JULY4HP or 10JULY4HP, respectively, at checkout. The former works on orders of $599 or more and the latter will take a chunk off orders totaling at least $1,099.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO