This past Sunday, Kurt Busch was chasing a feat that he hasn’t accomplished since 2015: at least two Cup race wins in a season. In his first season with 23XI Racing, the 43-year-old NASCAR vet has racked up a string of impressive finishes during the first half of the season, with four top-fives and a win at Kansas Speedway under his belt so far. Busch hasn’t performed this well, this early in years, and his victory at Kansas was the earliest he’s won in a season since winning the Daytona 500 in 2017. As for the last time Busch won at least twice in a Cup season, that came two years earlier with wins at Richmond and Michigan on his way to an eventual eight-place spot in the standings to finish off 2015.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO