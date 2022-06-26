ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Tottenham road death: Man arrested after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has been arrested after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in north London. Police were called...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Man arrested after driving van with two tyres missing

A man has been arrested by police who stopped a van being driving with two missing tyres. Shortly before 02:00 BST on Sunday, South Wales Police stopped the van which was travelling along the M4 between junctions 46 and 47. The man, 42, from Gorseinon, Swansea, has been charged with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Wimborne rape: Arrest after woman attacked near pub

A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was attacked after leaving a pub. Police said the woman, aged in her 50s, was attacked in Poole Road, Wimborne after leaving the Cricketers Arms on Park Lane at 23:30 BST on Saturday. Dorset Police said she was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Bbc London#North London#Bst#Tottenham
Daily Mail

Drunk mother, 28, who covered herself in GREASE while trying to escape police after leaving her children home alone to give friend a lift is handed driving ban and supervision order

A drunk mother-of-two who sparked a late-night police chase and was eventually found hiding in a car park trying to camouflage herself with anti-vandal paint has avoided jail. Magen Hendry, 28, was intoxicated when she left her front door ajar and her two young children asleep at her Stockton home at around 3am on October 25, 2019, Teesside Crown Court heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

At least 49 inmates are killed and dozens more injured in jail inferno sparked when rioting prisoners started a fire to stop cops entering their enclosure in Colombia

At least 49 inmates were killed and dozens more injured early Tuesday after a fire broke out during a prison riot in Colombia. The tragedy occurred when rioting inmates set a fire to try to prevent police entering their enclosure at the prison in the city of Tulua. Though authorities...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Heartbroken family of newlywed bride, 30, who was found dead in tanning cubicle after collapsing with suspected heart problem launch fundraising appeal to fly her home to New Zealand

The heartbroken family of a newlywed bride found dead in a Swansea tanning salon is raising cash to fly her home to New Zealand. Piata Tauwhare, 30, collapsed in the tanning booth after booking an appointment for an 11-minute session. The alarm was raised when her worried husband Ifan Jones,...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Shocking mugshot reveals how life of drink and drugs have ravaged the once boyish good looks of star of British gangster film Empire State - as he is jailed for eight months for burglary

A former actor's 2022 mugshot shows the ravages that decades of drink and drugs have brought as he is jailed for eight months after burgling a home in Newcastle. Jason Hoganson, 51, from Wallsend, was a striking-looking teenager when he was pictured in 1987 in stonewashed denim jacket and with bleached blond hair as he landed a role in Empire State alongside Ray McAnally, Jamie Foreman and Martin Landau.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Man, 37, arrested after mother was found dead along with her five-year-old son is released by police as post-mortem provides 'important new information about her injuries'

A man arrested after a mother and five-year-old child died with stab wounds in north London has been released by police. Police and paramedics found a 37-year-old woman and a five-year-old child with stab wounds at an address in Brookside South, Barnet, north London on Tuesday. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Sandbanks millionaire's son, 30, shopped to police by his parents when he downed two bottles of wine and drove off in his mother's Mercedes to see his ex is banned from roads after they paid for him to go to rehab

A millionaire's son who was shopped to police by his parents when he downed two bottles of wine and drove off in his mother's Mercedes 'doesn't bear a grudge' after they paid for him to go to rehab. Edward George, 30, was 'extremely intoxicated' when he got into his mother...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man on quad bike rams into police officer before driving away

Shocking bodycam footage shows the moment a PCSO was left injured after being run over by a man on a quad bike.The off-road Suzuki vehicle ploughed into the officer, from West Midlands Police, as he got out of his car to confront the rider in the Handsworth area of Birmingham on 10 June.He suffered an injured knee after being rammed before the driver made his escape down the road.The officer attempted to give chase on foot but was unable to catch the suspect.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Teens perform epic 1,000ft slam dunk from flying aircraftRail strikes: Birmingham New Street station deserted during rush hourHuge fire rips through Smurfit Kappa packaging plant in Birmingham
PUBLIC SAFETY

