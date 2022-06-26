ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Charges for Trump, others not a 'principal interest': Jan. 6 committee's Jamie Raskin

By Tal Axelrod
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ModNd_0gMZ4m3H00

Rep. Jamie Raskin, a member of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, said Sunday that criminal charges against the people involved in trying to overturn the 2020 election -- including former President Donald Trump -- were not his "principal interest" compared to understanding how the violence unfolded to avoid it being repeated.

"Our democracy is on the line here. Our Constitution is at stake. Are we going to have violent assaults against our elections? Are we going to have politicians who, disappointed with the results, try to overthrow the election and just seize power? Is that what American democracy is going to look like in the 21st century?" the Maryland Democrat told "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz.

"So, for me, I'm principally interested in telling the American people the truth so we can fortify our institution against coups and insurrections going forward," Raskin continued.

"But I know that there's a great public hunger for individual criminal accountability, and I've got confidence in the Department of Justice, in Attorney General Merrick Garland, to do the right thing in terms of making all the difficult decisions about particular cases," he said.

Raskin's remarks come after the Jan. 6 committee held its latest public hearing, on Thursday, outlining evidence of then-President Trump's pressure campaign on the Department of Justice to overturn his loss in the 2020 election.

MORE: Stunning details you might have missed from Thursday's Jan. 6 hearing on Trump's pressure campaign against DOJ

The committee says its investigation showed the sprawling campaign involved, among other things, an attempt to replace the acting attorney general with a loyalist more willing to concede to Trump's demands as well as suggestions of seizing voting machines and talks of pardons for conservative lawmakers who cooperated in the scheme.

On "This Week" on Sunday, Raskin expressed alarm at the effort but also praised local officials who ensured that the 2020 race was not overturned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jhMXS_0gMZ4m3H00
ABC News - PHOTO: Jamie Raskin appears on "This Week", June 26, 2022.

"We saw a series of successive shakedowns of the election officials of secretaries of state like Brad Raffensperger, of state legislative officials. And we saw a lot of heroes, people who hung tough, like Shaye Moss, and were not willing to be deterred from doing their public duties," he told Raddatz, referencing officials in Georgia who faced pressure over the election. "We saw the same thing at the Department of Justice as Trump's own appointees, who were telling him they could not do what he was asking them to do."

Raddatz pressed Raskin on what he saw as the "real impact" of the hearings in the public consciousness, citing a recent ABC News/Ipsos poll that 34% of Americans had been following the hearing somewhat or very closely -- "as much as some people are very riveted," Raddatz said.

"People are busy and so we know a lot of people, especially younger people, will learn about the hearings through snippets that go out on TV or online and people now are able to process information in different ways," Raskin said. "It's not like the Watergate hearings where everybody had to be watching at the same moment because of the relatively primitive state of technology then. People are going to be able to absorb this over time."

MORE: After Thursday, Jan. 6 hearings pushed for 'several weeks' as committee considers new evidence

Raskin also discussed the testimony of Arizona state House Speaker Rusty Bowers, a Republican who was also pressed to overturn Trump's loss in the state in 2020. Bowers told the committee it was contrary to his faith to do so but that he would still vote for Trump in 2024 if Trump were to be the GOP nominee against President Joe Biden.

"I was very moved by Rusty Bowers's testimony and his constitutional faith and patriotism," Raskin said. "When he said that, I thought to myself, well, if you want to get Donald Trump back in office, and that were actually to materialize, you got to be prepared to do the exact same thing next time because Trump has proven himself to be absolutely disrespectful of the rule of law and completely ungovernable by the Constitution."

Comments / 1185

JustMyOpinion
2d ago

It’s imperative to show the world and future Presidents that what Trump did was treasonous and hold him accountable. Trump needs to be punished severely for his unprecedented coup attempt not only for historical documentation, but to also insure this can never happen again….ever!

Reply(271)
587
Virginia Lee
2d ago

Anyone who participated in the big lie and the insurrection should be charged and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. That means Trump and his Mafia family. Lock them up! No pardons!

Reply(65)
315
Stop the Madness
2d ago

It would be a travesty to not charge tRump and everyone else involved!! They will be establishing a precedence allowing future administrations to commit the same crimes and get away with them! You can’t have it both ways! This is America, for the love of God! And what would all the tRump supporters and Republicans do if Biden did the same thing and the Democrats supported him and he just skated with no charges?? You would all be yelling “lock him up”, and you know it. Do the right thing!!! It is a far better example set if they are all charged and pay the price for their treasonous acts!

Reply(35)
236
Related
The Independent

Mitt Romney and Rand Paul among 14 Republicans voting against healthcare for veterans suffering from burn pits

Fourteen Republican senators, including Mitt Romney and Rand Paul, have voted against providing healthcare and benefits to US veterans who came home from America’s post-9/11 wars sick and dying from rare cancers and respiratory illnesses.On Thursday, the Senate passed the SFC Heath Robinson Honoring our PACT Act – a landmark bill that will presumptively link 23 conditions to a veterans’ exposure to burn pits while on deployment overseas.Now, around 3.5 million US veterans who lived and worked next to the huge open-air pits will finally be given automatic access to healthcare and disability benefits if they develop one of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Raddatz
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
Salon

Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene are sounding off their pardon woes on Twitter

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speak at a news conference on Republican lawmakers' response to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the news conference, Gaetz and Greene said that federal agents were allegedly present during the insurrection and the ones inciting the riot. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#American#Democrat#The Department Of Justice
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
The Atlantic

The January 6 Committee’s Most Damning Revelation Yet

The most damning piece of evidence presented at today’s Select Committee hearing on the January 6 insurrection wasn’t a sound bite from a star witness, nor was it another never-before-seen video of the assault on the Capitol. The revelation amounted to a single highlighted sentence in an email sent days after the attack by one of Donald Trump’s lawyers, John Eastman, to another, Rudy Giuliani: “I’ve decided that I should be on the pardon list, if that is still in the works.”
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
ABC News

ABC News

716K+
Followers
162K+
Post
395M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy