Denver, CO

Mountain lion caught on camera in downtown Denver

By KUSA/9News
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

Downtown Denver residents may catch a glimpse of a four-legged creature that found its way into the Mile High City, Denver Gazette news partner KUSA reported.

9NEWS viewer Scott Harris caught a mountain lion on a security camera Thursday night at his Lower Highland home.

It didn't seem to be up to any trouble, but it was certainly a surprise to Harris.

"I've seen a lot of crazy things living in Denver, but I did not expect something like this," he wrote in an email.

Read the full story from 9News here .

