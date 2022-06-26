City schools sold, Route 6 development and more: Top stories of the week

As we prepare to kick off a new week, let's take a look back at the week that was.

Local supporters of abortion rights were shaken but determined in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade .

The free concert series that started as a way to bring neighbors together during the pandemic is returning as Summer Evenings in the Park kicks off next week.

In other news, Fall River's Take 5 Off 195 tourism campaign entices Cape-bound travelers to take a spin around the Spindle City and a Fall River couple bring grandma's recipes to the new Grilla Greek Kouzina in Taunton.

But the most read stories of the week on heraldnews.com were the following:

'Great news for the city'

When David Hebert convinced the City Council Committee on Real Estate in 2016 to sell him the former Silvia and Lincoln schools for a total of $15,000 he did it with the promise of redevelopment that included a boutique hotel, restaurant and a high-end apartment building.

Neither building ever saw any sort of transformation.

Now Hebert is selling the two former schools for $850,000, with $42 percent of the sale proceeds going to the city.

Hebert sells school properties: A developer bought these former Fall River schools for $15K. He just sold them for $850K.

Taunton man electrocuted

A man was electrocuted Thursday while trying to remove an antenna from a Taunton home after the antenna touched a power line, according to a preliminary investigation.

Two workers for Horner Millwork in Somerset were making a delivery and witnessed the fatal incident and resulting fire. The two witnesses were so shaken that they had to go home.

A fellow Horner Millwork worker said the driver of the delivery truck described the incident this way: "He heard a cracking noise, looked up and saw the guy going on fire."

'It's heartbreaking': Man electrocuted on Danforth Street after antenna touches power line, ignites fire

Real estate report

This might be the most affordable waterfront home in the SouthCoast. And a dream home of its own, if tidy living is your goal.

A 416-square-foot home on .13 acres on Lees River Road in Swansea, with waterfront on Lee River, recently sold for $160,000 on June 1. That total living area is about the same size as a two-car garage.

Read more about this property, check out the top-selling home in Greater Fall River and see what other hoes are going for in your area.

Off the market:: Tiny Swansea home (416-sq-ft) on tiny lot (.1 acres) sells for tiny bit

What's new in Somerset

The next phase of the Fairfield Commons development on Route 6 would bring more than 100 new apartment units to the town, including dozens of affordable units.

Marc Landry, the developer behind the project, has already recently developed land on Route 6/the Grand Army of the Republic Highway to include a hotel and several businesses including Starbucks, Jersey Mike's and a Mexican restaurant set to open this summer.

Now, he’s looking to continue his work in the area by adding a luxury apartment complex that would include 120 units across two buildings, both four stories tall.

Route 6 development: 'Friendly' 40B project would bring 120 new luxury apartment units to Somerset

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: City schools sold, Route 6 development and more: Top stories of the week