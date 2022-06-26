ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana Bracing for Storms as System Skirts Coast

By Bruce Mikells
 3 days ago
A weather system with potential tropical development is currently skirting along the northern Gulf Coast and will likely bring showers and thunderstorms to most of southern Louisiana by tonight and Monday. Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center are not really giving the system a strong chance to develop. But, very warm...

Tropical System Getting Better Organized in the Gulf

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center are not sounding any alarms just yet but they do say an area of disturbed weather south of Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico is showing signs of better organization. As of now, the Hurricane Center is giving this system a 40% probability of becoming a tropical cyclone before the Fourth of July.
Our next weather-maker comes from the Gulf of Mexico

A few locations have been lucky enough to see a few isolated showers, but the coverage of rain is a lot lower today that we saw on Monday. The rain potential should drop off quickly after sunset, and we should remain rain-free overnight. Temperatures should warm back up into the upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday with rain chances mostly dropping out of the forecast. There’s another 20% chance of rain returning Thursday attached to an approaching tropical system. This system, dubbed Invest 95L, is currently moving from Louisiana toward the Texas Gulf Coast. The system is fairly disorganized right now but conditions should be partially favorable for the system to close off it’s center of circulation and it could become the season’s next tropical depression or tropical storm. The system doesn’t have a ton of time to organize so it’s going to be a lopsided one. The highest rain coverage will be near and especially east of where the center moves ashore which could be anywhere from Galveston to Brownsville. We’re hoping for a landfall near Corpus Christi because that is the most favorable spot for us to see rain.
Keeping an eye on a tropical system in the Gulf!

Parts of Central Texas saw some nice rain Monday evening, but overall rain chances will gradually decrease as we head through the overnight hours. Overall the forecast will be rain-free for the middle of the workweek, other than a few isolated showers. Better rain chances look to return on Friday due to a developing tropical system that is currently off the coast of Louisiana.
Possible tropical moisture to increase Texas rain chances

AUSTIN, Texas — We're less than one month into the Atlantic hurricane season and we're not only monitoring one area of potential tropical development, but three! One of these could bring some much-needed rainfall to portions of Texas later this week. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a group...
Storm brings heavy wind, power outages to SWLA

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A storm that moved through Southwest Louisiana Sunday evening brought heavy winds, knocking down trees and causing thousands of power outages. Nearly 11,000 customers were without power in Calcasieu Parish at 7:30 p.m., according to Entergy’s outage map. Around 250 residents remained without power Monday morning.
Lake Charles storm damage

Momma raccoon moves babies after branch falls from tree during storm. A KPLC viewer captured the moment as a momma raccoon led her babies to safety. Viewer Evelyn Parra shot video as the momma raccoon moved the her babies after a branch fell from a tree during a storm Sunday evening.
Coast Guard assists two boaters on Prien Lake

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The United States Coast Guard assisted two boaters when their boat began taking on water Tuesday morning. A small crew from Coast Guard Station Lake Charles witnessed the 17-foot boat taking on water while on patrol at 8:15 a.m. After removing the two passengers, the...
Tropical Wave in Atlantic ‘One to Watch’ for Louisiana

Tropical weather forecasters and storm-weary Louisiana residents are keeping a watchful eye on a tropical wave in the Atlantic Ocean just off the African coast this morning. While it's not unusual for a tropical weather system to form in that part of the ocean the projected forecast for the system certainly isn't exactly typical for this early in the season.
You Won’t Believe What This Louisiana Guy Kept at Home

I consider myself pretty average when it comes to snakes. Like most people, I hate them! And I'm pretty sure they hate me back. While I understand that some snakes are truly beneficial to the ecosystem, I could care less. There is just something about old "no shoulders" that will make me get really stupid, really quick.
He was neither fool nor fraud

Questions turned into consternation when a mysterious stranger tried to buy every square inch of public land in Cameron Parish in 1883. The news of the offer first appeared in the Lake Charles Commercial in May, in a report that “a gentleman from Cameron Parish … went to Baton Rouge [to buy] some State lands, and was informed … that an application had already been made [for] all of the State lands in that parish.”
Baby Queen crowned in Very Special Miss Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nova Joseph, of Hammond, was crowned as Baby Queen Very Special Miss Louisiana over the weekend at the Very Special Miss Louisiana pageant. TARC holds this pageant annually to fundraise for special needs children. This year, the pageant was held June 24-25 at the Mission...
