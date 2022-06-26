Dalen Terry’s high school coach believes Bulls got ‘steal of the draft’

GILBERT, Ariz. – Three days after the Bulls selected Dalen Terry with the 18th pick in the NBA draft, some are wondering whether a kid who doesn’t turn 20 until next month can have an immediate impact.

If you ask his high school coach Nick Weaver that question, he’s got answers Bulls fans will like to hear.

“Personally, I think the Bulls are getting the steal of the draft. I’m not saying that because he’s our kid. He has so much potential and such a high ceiling that I think over the next three or four years people are going to look back and say ‘Man the Bulls got an absolute steal!’ You’re talking about a 6’7″ point forward that can guard 1-4, switch everything. The energy he brings is contagious. I think you’ll see that. I think the team will see that at practice, at workouts. He’s just a fiery competitor and he’s going to make everyone around him better. He’s selfless. He doesn’t care about anything other than winning.”

Chris Boden checked in with Weaver to find out what caught his eye while recruiting Terry to Hillcrest Prep in Gilbert, Arizona prior to his junior year.

“We saw a fiery passionate kid that played extremely hard. He was 6’7″. Had great court vision. He was a tremendous talent back then, but you saw the fiery nature in him. That’s what attracted us to him.”

As for an NBA comp?

“I think he could actually be Mikal Bridges of the Phoenix Suns. That’s who I think he could be, but a better passer – more of a point forward. I think there is a lot of similarities there.”

Terry isn’t short on confidence and Weaver believes that’s a good thing.

“I really think it’s made him who he is. I don’t think if Dalen Terry has the confidence he has, he’s the player he is. I think that’s what separates him from everyone in the draft and the 17 guys ahead of him. I think he’s a guy who is never going to be too high or too low on himself. I think to the public he has a persona that people are going to love. I think his teammates are going to embrace him. I think he’s going to be loved in Chicago. I think he’s going to be a fan favorite for a very long time.”

Bulls nation should have the chance to see him suit up soon enough with Summer League play scheduled to begin July 8th.

