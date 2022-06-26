ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

The end of a life: One doctor’s view of abortion

By Dr. Marc Siegel, opinion contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KUSmp_0gMZ3O6A00
Tweet

As a physician, I consider my essential role to be prolonging life and relieving suffering. I am bound by the oath of the great rabbi, prophet and physician Moses Maimonides, who said that he sees in a patient nothing more than a fellow creature in pain.

This is why I was so disturbed this past week to see a close relative of mine, paralyzed and semi-comatose in an ICU, continue to be poked and prodded while remaining hooked to a ventilator despite clear continued suffering and zero quality of life.

Conversely, I am forced to contrast that in my mind with the reaction to the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade, a decision that at least some legal scholars believe was based on a strict interpretation of the Constitution, which, they argue, does not give a woman — or her doctor — an automatic right to perform an abortion procedure.

I confess I can see both sides of this. I have seen abortions performed on women whose lives, I knew, would have been ruined if they had kept the children and at least as many who weren’t counseled properly and who regretted their decisions afterward and for the rest of their lives. I understand that Roe was based on public health data of women who had dangerous abortions performed illegally because they had no way to have them, but, at the same time, I am swayed by the words of Ben Carson, the great neurosurgeon-turned-politician, who told me in an interview a few years ago that once he had operated on a fetus and saved it, he could never again see a blastocyst as simply a clump of cells.

My religion does not assert that life begins at conception, though at some point a fetus does become a viable being. Exactly when that point — viability — is reached has continued to be the subject of much debate, and medical technology has altered our perceptions since 1973, when the court handed down its Roe ruling.

Ultrasound shows us a formed fetus with a beating heart in the first trimester, while, at the same time, the abortion pill RU-486 has provided doctors and their patients since the 1980s with the opportunity to induce abortion without a surgical procedure for up to 13 weeks; that now accounts for more than 50 percent of abortions. I am OK with this, though I have never prescribed it.

Meanwhile, so-called viability, by which you can keep a premature baby alive in a neonatal ICU, becomes earlier and earlier in the second trimester (23 or 24 weeks). I am definitely not comfortable with abortions performed beyond this point during a pregnancy except for strict medical purposes.

I don’t know where I stand overall on abortion, although, as a non-obstetrician physician, I don’t feel comfortable with the idea of performing one myself, a position I believe should be respected. At the same time, I do not believe physicians should be prosecuted for performing one.

One thing I am certain of ethically is that an abortion should never be performed based on convenience or because of external pressures on a woman or because a woman cannot afford to raise the child. A woman is in charge of her body, including and especially when pregnant, but, at some point, the growing life in the womb must be considered too.

Consider that we live in a country where hospitals spend millions of dollars each day keeping alive people such as my relative, who has no viability beyond artificial life support. Certainly we can extend that courtesy to an unborn child who hasn’t seen life outside of the warmth of the womb.

Marc Siegel, M.D., is a professor of medicine and medical director of Doctor Radio at NYU Langone Health. He is a Fox News medical correspondent and author of the new book, “COVID; the Politics of Fear and the Power of Science.”

Comments / 15

Big Bob
2d ago

GOD KNITS LIFE in the womb. Man and women destroy life in the womb. It's very simple. abortions are not normal or natural. I do understand that there are certain reasons to abort for ladies health and that should be allowed. Not to end a pregnancy because ladies failed at using real birth control, or keeping their legs closed.

Reply(8)
6
bakabaka
2d ago

If you have even an ounce of belief in God, it’s a no brainer. Why insist on abortion? Why the insistence that it is a necessity? It’s modern society now, modern medicine, modern everything and there is no need for one except in extreme situations. Prevention is the keyword and its just a block away! No matter how you define a fetus, it is the start of human life, it’s stupidity reigning in the world today and people are blinded by their desire for a 3 minute gratification in exchange for a situation that can be avoided.

Reply(4)
3
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Siegel
Person
Ben Carson
Slate

My Mother’s Abortion Saved My Life

A few years ago, I had a frank conversation regarding abortion with one of my childhood friends. We’d lost contact with each other, but I always remembered Jessica (not her real name) as a sweet girl with dimples and a fantastic smile. Her mother had been a bit of a hippie, so I’d always assumed Jessica would follow that route: charity work at food banks and protests against Big Agra, different varietals of kombucha fermenting in her basement.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Abortion#Icu#The Supreme Court
Reason.com

Justice Kavanaugh on the Right to Travel to Get an Abortion

This is a tremendously important question, as Ilya's and my posts noted in May. Justice Kavanaugh's concurrence in Dobbs today expressly noted:. [A]s I see it, some of the other abortion-related legal questions raised by today's decision are not especially difficult as a constitutional matter. For example, may a State bar a resident of that State from traveling to another State to obtain an abortion? In my view, the answer is no based on the constitutional right to interstate travel.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
WebMD

Some People Test Positive for COVID Several Days After Symptoms

May 31, 2022 -- Two-plus years into the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists still aren’t sure how long people who catch coronavirus remain infectious, The Wall Street Journal reports. Some people keep testing positive with rapid tests beyond five days, and some even test positive after 10 days, the newspaper reported....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mic

Conservatives love to paint adoption as the solution to abortion. Adoptees aren’t buying it.

Ever since the Supreme Court made abortion access a federally protected right in 1973, conservatives have attacked Roe v. Wade. Narrative control has been key to anti-abortion movements, including the re-defining of its supporters as “pro-life.” Anti-abortion activists paint themselves as “saving” kids, and they frame privatized adoption as abortion’s ethical alternative. But as Roe teeters on the edge, adoptees and family separation activists are disrupting this conservative narrative — and they’re doing it in a very personal way.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Doctors are left stunned after cancer 'disappears' for EVERY patient in drug trial - raising hopes treatment is 'tip of the iceberg' and can be used to help people fighting other forms of the disease

A new colorectal cancer drug has shocked researchers with how effective it is against the highly dangerous disease, after it virtually cured every member of a clinical trial. Dostarlimab, a monoclonal antibody drug that is already approved to treat endometrial cancer in the UK, smashed expectations in a trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.
CANCER
The Independent

Woman told she has terminal cancer while giving birth

A new mother was told she had terminal cancer while undergoing a caesarian after doctors dismissed her symptoms as “anxiety” and labelled her a hypochondriac.Lois Walker, 37, had stomach pain for more than 12 months but it was not until her son Ray was born bycaesarean section in 2021 that she was diagnosed with stage four cancer.The mother-of-three placed 20 calls to her GP during lockdown and made numerous trips to A&E only to be given anxiety drugs and told to stay away from dairy.Heartbreakingly, surgeons found cancer in her ovaries, the lining of her abdomen and lymph nodes after...
CANCER
The Hill

The Hill

613K+
Followers
73K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy