ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunkirk, NY

Construction Underway for Lake Shore Drive Complete Streets Project

chautauquatoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction has officially begun on a section of Lake Shore Drive in Dunkirk, as the city works on its Lake Shore Drive Complete Streets Project. Mayor...

chautauquatoday.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Temporary bridge coming to Route 6 closure

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A temporary crossing for Route 6 is being constructed over Baskins Run in Wayne Township of Erie County. The temporary crossing addresses traffic issues caused by a closed bridge. The work on the temporary bridge began on June 20. To construct the 28-foot-wide temporary bridge, trees will need to be removed, utilities relocated, […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
wnypapers.com

'Welcome to Historic Lewiston' sign removed

As finishing touches on Center Street’s repaving continue, the large, maroon “Welcome to Historic Lewiston” sign was removed Monday. Mayor Anne Welch asked the New York State Department of Transportation to take down the two-sided marker – a green state directional was on the back – when the enhancement project was first announced in 2019.
LEWISTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dunkirk, NY
Traffic
Dunkirk, NY
Government
City
Dunkirk, NY
erienewsnow.com

Edinboro Area Residents Frustrated over Garbage Collection Issues

Residents in Edinboro and the surrounding areas have become increasingly frustrated with local garbage collection company Raccoon Refuse recently. The company has been having delays in picking up trash for customers. In a phone call, the owner of the company, Ernest Sells, says that the delays are due to the...
EDINBORO, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Larson
2 On Your Side

Amenities restored at Gowanda Park hit by vandalism

GOWANDA, N.Y. — A recent bout of vandalism led leaders of the Village of Gowanda to take some drastic measures, which included removing many of the amenities enjoyed by young people at St. John's Park. However, it was a calculated measure that appears to have brought the desired outcome.
GOWANDA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

One Injured in Car-Motorcycle Crash in Lakewood

One person was transported to a local hospital as the result of a crash between a car and a motorcycle in the Village of Lakewood on Monday. Lakewood Fire responded to the crash in the area of Fairdale Avenue and East Fairmount Avenue just before 10:15 PM. On arrival, immediate medical care was provided to one of the drivers. He was transported to UPMC Chautauqua for suspected non-life threatening injuries. The crash led to restricted traffic on East Fairmount Avenue for about one hour as fire crews cleared the road and police investigated. Lakewood Fire was assisted at the scene by Chautauqua County EMS, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, and the Lakewood-Busti Police Department.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Shore Drive#Complete Streets#Urban Construction#Department Of Development
96.1 The Breeze

Sign On Transit Road Blows in Police Officer

It does not matter what town you live in you know the spots that the police like to hide out at. Maybe behind the building may be behind a sign maybe outside the street but you know the spots where you have to be extra careful especially when it comes to speeding specifically in your town.
LOCKPORT, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is The Most Expensive House For Sale In Niagara Falls Worth It?

Taking a look at the houses available for sale in Niagara Falls, New York, on Zillow is interesting. The most expensive home for sale actually doesn't have any photos of the outside or inside of the home, so I'm bumping number two (which is actually two houses) up to the most expensive. It's definitely not what I would expect for the price, but you be the judge.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
2 On Your Side

Hamburg woman critical following Sunday morning motorcycle crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 49-year-old Hamburg woman suffered multiple injuries when the motorcycle she was driving crashed Sunday morning. Buffalo Police say it happened just after 11:30 on Delaware Ave. between West Ferry and Highland Ave. The motorcycle was heading south on Delaware when the victim apparently lost control, hit a curb and then struck a tree. A male passenger was not hurt.
HAMBURG, NY
YourErie

Where to get cheaper gas at Sheetz in Erie

Sheetz has announced an initiative to “lower the pain at the pump.” Effective immediately, Sheetz will reduce the price of fuel to $3.99 a gallon for Unleaded 88, and $3.49 a gallon for E85. Here is some quick information for you before you run out to fill your tank at Sheetz. According to the Sheetz website, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
stepoutbuffalo.com

Your Favorite Festivals in the Chautauqua-Lake Erie Region are Back for 2022

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Looking for a close to home destination for a summer getaway filled with live entertainment? We know just the place. The Chautauqua-Lake Erie Region has been a vacation destination for generations and is known for its five amazing lakes, outdoor adventures, and unique cultural attractions. In addition, the region is known for some favorite annual events that are returning for Summer 2022.
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Flames Heavily Damage Vacant House in Forestville

Firefighters from several area departments spent over three hours battling a blaze at a vacant house in Forestville on Saturday. Forestville Fire responded to the 2 1/2-story building at 11024 Bennett State Road just after 8:30 AM and were later assisted by crews from Silver Creek, Sunset Bay, Hanover Center, Irving, Sheridan, Cassadaga, South Dayton, Perrysburg and the Seneca Nation. According to Forestville Fire, crews made an aggressive attack on the flames, but then a defensive attack ensued after fire conditions were too bad for them to continue. After an extended time battling the blaze from outside the house, firefighters went back inside to get the hot spots. Silver Creek Fire reports that the house is a total loss. There were no injuries reported in the blaze, which is now under investigation by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Fire Investigation Team. County Emergency Services and NYSEG were also on scene.
FORESTVILLE, NY
2 On Your Side

Mystic Hills Brewery planned for ski country

EAST CONCORD, N.Y. — An East Concord couple is planning to open a brewery a few miles from Sprague Brook County Park and Kissing Bridge Ski Resort. Mystic Hills Brewing will open this fall in a 1,700-square-foot facility at 10959 Allen Road, East Concord, next door to the home of Reanna Dembitsky and Michael Prusakowski, who are engaged to be married later this summer.
EAST CONCORD, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy