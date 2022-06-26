ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Sunny, breezy and less humid

By Alyssa Donovan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA surface cold front is sweeping through and will have a fairly pleasant impact on northern Illinois. We’ll see humidity decrease and temperatures below average to near normal. Much...

Just Peachy: Opening weekend of peach season in southern Illinois

ALTO PASS, Ill. (KBSI) – The beginning of summer ushers in peach season in southern Illinois. Michelle Sirles and the rest of the Rendleman Orchards team work year-round to bring that fresh fruit to your plate. “Having fresh produce, you need to sell it every day,” Sirles said. “That’s...
AGRICULTURE
25 Best Hiking Trails in Illinois (With Waterfalls & Amazing Views)

When envisioning a trip to the state of Illinois, natural beauty is probably not the first words to escape your lips. The windy metropolis of Chicago grabs the headline as the gem of Illinois, but beyond the distracting bright lights of the big city is a state abundant with farmland, forests, wetlands, and rolling hills.
ILLINOIS STATE
Are all fireworks illegal in Illinois?

CHICAGO – Fireworks and the Fourth of July pretty much go together like Red, White, and Blue. A number of places from the city to the suburbs will host spectacular fireworks displays to celebrate Independence Day with people doing the same in their own yards. As that happens, a...
ILLINOIS STATE
No Grocery Tax In Illinois Starting Friday

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) Illinois’ grocery tax will be suspended starting Friday. The move was part of the state budget plan passed earlier this year to alleviate the stress facing families dealing with the rising costs of goods and inflation. The one-percent Illinois sales tax on groceries will be suspended for the entire fiscal year. Officials believe the action will save consumers up to 400-million dollars through July 1st of 2024.
ILLINOIS STATE
What Is The Most Overrated City In Illinois? [Poll]

Last week we took a look at the most overhyped and overrated areas in Iowa, so I figured it was only fair to also look at the great state of Illinois. The votes and suggestions for Iowa are very funny and interesting to read. Since I'm not from Illinois I'm also excited to learn about some spots that I may have overhyped over the years simply because others did.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Primary is Tuesday

(WTVO) — The Illinois primary election is on Tuesday. Polls will open at 6 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Those that are in line at seven can still vote. Those who have not registered yet can do so at their polling location. Residents need to make sure to bring two forms of ID, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Gas prices drop in Illinois, throughout country, over last week

BLOOMINGTON – Gas prices are down about 13 cents in the last week across the state, averaging $5.44 a gallon. “With Independence Day a week away, gas prices have continued to fall for the second straight week as the price of oil has faltered, ushering in the drop we’re seeing. The good news is we could also see a third straight week of decline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois counties see steady numbers at the polls

ILLINOIS (WEHT) — Southern Illinois voters hit the polls on Election Day in which some counties say many voters were out early to cast their ballots. Every election is important in many residents eyes as many are glued into the republican and democratic primaries for governor. Wayne County clerk...
WAYNE COUNTY, IL
$150 gas stimulus cards going to thousands in Illinois

Back in April, a plan called Chicago Moves was approved, which send gas stimulus payments to qualifying residents. The program was proposed by Chicago mayor, Lori Lightfoot, and approved by the Chicago City Council. The plan sends thousands of $150 gas stimulus cards to residents using a lottery system. In...
CHICAGO, IL
Boy Scout comforts dying driver after train derailment

MENDON, Mo. (NewsNation) — A 15-year-old Boy Scout rushed from safety to comfort a dying driver after the dump truck he was in was struck by an Amtrak train. Eli was traveling with his Wisconsin Boy Scout troop Monday afternoon when the fatal train wreck happened in rural Missouri, causing at least seven rail cars to tumble off the tracks and land on their sides. At least three people were killed and dozens of others were injured.
MENDON, MO
Violent hoax spreads online in Mt. Vernon, Illinois

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (WEHT) — Mt. Vernon Mayor John Lewis is warning of a “warning”. Misinformation has allegedly spread across Facebook and is causing quite some concern. “There is currently a ‘warning’ on Facebook being circulated regarding two men who are reportedly attacking women in the Mt Vernon area,” shared the mayor through the police […]
MOUNT VERNON, IL
What you need to know about the voting in Tuesday’s Illinois primaries

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Local election officials expect strong Republican turnout for Tuesday’s midterm Illinois Primary Election. More than 10,000 voters either have already cast an early ballot or have already returned their mail-in ballots across Peoria, Tazewell and McLean Counties. That includes 4,480 in Peoria County, 4,675 in McLean County and 2,059 in Tazewell County, as of Monday afternoon.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
Races to Watch in the Illinois Primary

Illinois has become bluer in recent elections, as historically Republican suburbs in Chicagoland have turned increasingly to the Democrats. Republicans have hoped to reverse some of these gains, but the influence and preferences of the party’s rural base in this week’s primaries may make that difficult. Meanwhile, the...
ILLINOIS STATE
