Memphis cooling center opening due to rising temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis is opening a cooling center for those who need relief from the heat.

According to the city, due to the extreme heat index, the city of Memphis will open the cooling center on July 26 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Marion Hale Community Center located at 4791 Willow Rd.

Those seeking overnight shelter accommodations are asked to seek assistance from:

Memphis Union Mission, located at 383 Poplar Ave., 901-526-8403

Salvation Army, located at 696 Jackson Ave., 901-529-4545

Additional shelters call 901-529-4545

Beginning at 10 a.m., for assistance with transportation, contact the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) at 901-297-1680.

For additional questions contact the city of Memphis.

