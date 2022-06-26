ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis cooling center opening due to rising temperatures

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZTwdU_0gMZ2jTW00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis is opening a cooling center for those who need relief from the heat.

According to the city, due to the extreme heat index, the city of Memphis will open the cooling center on July 26 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Marion Hale Community Center located at 4791 Willow Rd.

Those seeking overnight shelter accommodations are asked to seek assistance from:

  • Memphis Union Mission, located at 383 Poplar Ave., 901-526-8403
  • Salvation Army, located at 696 Jackson Ave., 901-529-4545
  • Additional shelters call 901-529-4545

Beginning at 10 a.m., for assistance with transportation, contact the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) at 901-297-1680.

For additional questions contact the city of Memphis.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localmemphis.com

Where is it legal to shoot fireworks in the Mid-South?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Planning your own 4th of July celebration? Whether or not it's legal to set off your own fireworks depends on where you live. Check out the list below to find out. Or, you can check out one of these celebrations in a community near you. West...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Opera Memphis sells Wolf River Blvd. building, prepares for move to heart of city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Opera Memphis is making a big move back to the heart of the city after selling its headquarters near Germantown. The organization said it sold the Clark Opera Memphis Center at 6745 Wolf River Blvd on June 24, 2022. It’s part of a move that’s been planned since a committee formed in 2019 to explore locations, but was delayed due to the pandemic.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

New mixed-use development planned for DeSoto County

HERNANDO, Miss. — Hernando, Mississippi, could be getting a big development on McIngvale Road. The planning commission and the board of supervisors still have to approve the project. FOX13 found out community opinions on the plan are mixed. If approved, the new development would go just north of Byhalia...
HERNANDO, MS
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores June 21-27

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Southern Social – 882285 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
WREG

Frontdoor announces plans to leave Peabody Place headquarters

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– It looks like Peabody Place will be losing another major tenant. Frontdoor, the parent company of American Home Shield, has announced its plans to move its headquarters out of the former downtown shopping mall. The company told WREG their space at Peabody Place is no longer “ideal” for their needs since most of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

How a Memphis 5-year-old is working to keep his community clean

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are many initiatives from the city of Memphis working to keep neighborhoods clean. You have the 901 Keep It Clean Campaign, Memphis City Beautiful and more, but one thing the city doesn’t have is 5-year-old Amarious Patterson from South Memphis. He’s gone viral in a video of him asking to take out his neighbors’ trash.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooling Center#Memphis Fire Department#Memphis Union Mission#Salvation Army#Cox Media Group
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MSCS approves $5.5M plan for security and safety

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools, in a unanimous vote, approved $5.5 million for school safety and security measures. The vote happened at a Tuesday business meeting. The money will be directed toward efforts for the upcoming 2022-23 academic year. Although the district has not released exact details on...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Laundry detergent thieves make clean getaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for two men who they say stole approximately $200 worth of laundry detergent from a Whitehaven store. It happened at the Dollar General on Neely Road on June 13. Officers responded to the theft at 2:30 p.m. Police say two men entered the business and grabbed two totes. Surveillance video […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 Memphis clinics offer free HIV testing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County is set to commemorate National HIV Testing Day with a free testing event Monday. HIV Testing and STD screenings will be offered from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. with no appointment necessary. The free tests will be available at the Sexual Health Clinic on...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Motorcycle wreck kills one in Highland Heights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a motorcycle wreck Monday night in the Highland Heights neighborhood where a man later died from his injuries. MPD responded to the crash around 8 p.m. Monday night at National and Coleman. They said a motorcycle was involved in a wreck with a sedan. Police said a man […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WREG

Food bank, church comes to the rescue during inflation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Families are having to do more with less when it comes to soaring fuel and food cost, but one church left the sanctuary to the streets to help. Founding pastor of Eternal Life Church, Andre Clay, was joined by nearly two dozen parishioners Monday to serve the community. “Our mission is to […]
WREG

South Memphis Farmer’s Market makes produce in food desert

Every Tuesday, as part of our Community Changers series, we highlight organizations making Memphis better. This week, we’re in South Memphis where fresh fruits and vegetables are key ingredients. Olivia Gipson starts making her Sunday meal plan on Thursdays when she arrives at the South Memphis Farmer’s Market. It’s at the corner of Mississippi Boulevard […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wtva.com

1 killed, 3 injured in Marshall County shootout

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shootout on Highway 178, WMC-TV in Memphis, Tennessee, reports. The shooting happened between two vehicles at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Monday, June 27. Deputies were called to the scene of a crash and found three...
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
WREG

WREG Weather: More heat, then rain and relief

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We have one more day of heat Sunday before showers begin to move in late in the afternoon, bringing temperatures down on Monday. The mercury will rise into the mid-90s Sunday, WREG’s Wendy Nations said. A Heat Advisory has been issued Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a large part […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

McIngvale Square development planned in Hernando

It’s always been said that when the McIngvale Road interchange with I-269 was finished and open to traffic, development along and near the interchange would follow. The opening of the Gatorade Fieldhouse is one example and another development appears to be on the way. Developer Jon Stevenson has unveiled...
HERNANDO, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
106K+
Followers
110K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy