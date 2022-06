KINGSPORT - Nita O. Webb, 90, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 27, 2022 at Brookdale Assisted Living. She was employed as a security officer having worked for Eastman Chemical Company and Johnson City Medical Center. Nita was a devoted member of Boones Creek Bible Church for 49 years where she assisted with the AWANA Program. She was also very involved with Child Evangelism and the Bible Memory Association. Nita was an avid gardener and enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO