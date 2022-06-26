ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- June 26

By Mike Vukovcan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate (11:13 AM)- **A tweet from the father of Florida 2023 3-star OT Tai...

Pitt Lands Commitment from 2023 3-Star DB Jesse Anderson

The Pitt football program has reeled in another talented player from South Florida, as three-star safety Jesse Anderson announced on Tuesday that he has committed to join Pitt’s Class of 2023. Anderson was in Pittsburgh over the weekend for an official visit and was one of the five players that made the decision to commit to Pitt.
Top-75 Prospect Moses Hipps to Visit Pitt Wednesday

In addition to 2023 forward Papa Kante, Pitt will be hosting another top recruit on Wednesday, this time coming from the 2024 class. New Jersey shooting guard Moses Hipps told Pittsburgh Sports Now that he will take an unofficial visit to Pitt for the day on Wednesday. Hipps is a 6-foot-4 guard, ranked as the No. 71 overall player in the nation by the 247 Sports Composite. Recently, Hipps caught up with PSN shortly after hearing from Pitt for the first time.
Four-Star Forward Papa Kante Begins Official Visit to Pitt

On Tuesday, four-star forward Papa Kante arrived on campus and began has official visit to Pitt, a source told Pittsburgh Sports Now. Kante is a 6-foot-10 prospect in the class of 2023 out of South Kent School in Connecticut. According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, he is the No. 116 prospect in the nation. This month alone, Kante has visited Rutgers, Michigan, and Maryland, per Joe Tipton of On3. Michigan was rumored to be the frontrunner for Kante heading into the month, but as he is taking all of these visits, anything can happen in this recruitment.
Updating Pitt Football’s Unannounced Commitments

The month of June has been a productive one in terms of verbal commitments for the Pitt Panther football program. Monday night, the ‘Pat Signal’ was revealed which signaled the 17th commitment for Pitt’s Class of 2023. However, Pittsburgh Sports Now wants to remind everyone that despite...
Indianapolis Sharp-Shooter Jermaine Coleman Hearing from Pitt’s Tim O’Toole

As summer rolls on and recruits in the 2023 class begin to narrow down their recruitments, one prospect in the class, Jermaine Coleman, is just getting started. Coleman is a 6-foot-7 wing out of Indianapolis, Indiana, who plays for Park Tudor School as well as Indy Heat Gym Rats on the Nike EYBL circuit. While at this point, all of his offers are from low and mid-major programs, his recruitment has reached new heights as of late. After showcasing his efforts at the highest level with the Gym Rats this summer, he has seen his recruitment skyrocket to the high-major level, attracting suitors from all over the country.
DB Shelton Lewis ‘Decommits’ From Pitt; Another DB On the Way?

2023 three-star defensive back Shelton Lewis committed to Pitt after his official visit to Pittsburgh over the first weekend of June, but he officially announced his de-commitment today — less than a month later. Lewis, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound cornerback from Stockbridge High School in Stockbridge, Georgia, continued to make...
Pitt Lands Second OL Commitment from 3-Star OL Ryan Carretta

The offensive line was a priority for Pitt to load up on this month, and after almost a month of no linemen committing, following the third and final official visit weekend has secured two linemen now. After three-star Colin Van Rooy committed to Pitt earlier today, three-star offensive tackle Ryan...
Anthony Miller, New Castle Two-Way Phenom, Decommits From Notre Dame

New Castle High School standout infielder Anthony Miller announced on Monday, June 27 that he’d decommitted from Notre Dame. Miller, a member of the class of 2023, has spent time at shortstop and second base, and is able to pitch as well. Listed at 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds, Miller...
Pitt Lands First OL Commitment from 3-Star OL Colin Van Rooy

It took almost all of June, but Pitt has finally landed an offensive lineman commit. And it’s come from a big, strong offensive lineman from just south of Cleveland. 3-star offensive lineman Colin Van Rooy (6’5”, 300-pounds) informed Pat Narduzzi that he was committing and joining Pitt’s Class of 2023 and becomes Pitt’s 12th commitment.
WATCH: PSN Breaks Down Pitt Football Recruiting, Talks Hykeem Williams

It’s been a month full of commitments for Pat Narduzzi and his Pitt football program, with multiple more coming this weekend to keep the momentum rolling. On Sunday night, Pittsburgh Sports Now’s Karl Ludwig and Mike Vukovcan joined George Michalowski on Pittsburgh Sports Live to break down all things Pitt football, including Hykeem Williams, Pitt’s recent commitments, and more. Check out the full episode below.
