The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- June 26

On Tuesday, four-star forward Papa Kante arrived on campus and began has official visit to Pitt, a source told Pittsburgh Sports Now. Kante is a 6-foot-10 prospect in the class of 2023 out of South Kent School in Connecticut. According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, he is the No. 116 prospect in the nation. This month alone, Kante has visited Rutgers, Michigan, and Maryland, per Joe Tipton of On3. Michigan was rumored to be the frontrunner for Kante heading into the month, but as he is taking all of these visits, anything can happen in this recruitment.
