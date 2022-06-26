The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- June 26

As summer rolls on and recruits in the 2023 class begin to narrow down their recruitments, one prospect in the class, Jermaine Coleman, is just getting started. Coleman is a 6-foot-7 wing out of Indianapolis, Indiana, who plays for Park Tudor School as well as Indy Heat Gym Rats on the Nike EYBL circuit. While at this point, all of his offers are from low and mid-major programs, his recruitment has reached new heights as of late. After showcasing his efforts at the highest level with the Gym Rats this summer, he has seen his recruitment skyrocket to the high-major level, attracting suitors from all over the country.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO