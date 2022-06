The Houston Texans were formally named as defendants Monday in the ongoing civil case involving their former quarterback, Deshaun Watson. "Today we filed the first case of what will likely be many against the Houston Texans related to Deshaun Watson's behavior. Suffice it to say, the overwhelming evidence collected indicating that the Houston Texans enabled Watson's behavior is incredibly damning," said Tony Buzbee, the Houston attorney who at one time represented 25 different women with lawsuits against Watson.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO